February 2017





Major Hospital Accounces Another FDA clinical trial for ALS/Lou Gehrigs Patients and L-Serine

 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- A major Los Angeles hospital announced another clinical trial of l-serine for ALS/Lou Gehrigs disease patients. This will be the 3rd clinical trial of l-serine, a natural amino acid, for patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. There is clinical evidence that l-serine protects critical motor neauron cells. Enrollment shall commence sometime in 2017.  Another FDA approved study of l-serine recently completed enrollment of ALS patients and is awaiting results to be publish.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neuromuscular disease. ALS is characterized by a progressive degeneration of motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. These motor nerves control voluntary movements and muscle control and when motor neurons can no longer send impulses to the muscles, the muscles begin to waste away, causing gradual onset of progressive muscle weakness.

Companies such as ARS Therapeutics, already provide patients access to l-serine for ALS. ALS Complete is a pharmaceutical grade products formulated to support the health of patients diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's during various phases of disease. Formulated by advancements in research and clinical studies on L-Serine amino acid. Each recommended ALS Complete dose of 30 grams offers 100% pure, USP certified L-Serine non-essential amino acid, with a proprietary blend of magnesium and calcium for optimal nutritional supplementation.

This information should not take the place of medical advice. We encourage you to talk to your healthcare providers (doctor, registered dietitian, pharmacist, etc.) about your interest in, questions about, or use of dietary supplements and what may be best for your overall health.
