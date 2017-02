MBK Real Estate Companies Names Jeff Fischer President of MBK Senior Living

Jeff Fischer, President, MBK Senior Living

Robin Craig

-- MBK Real Estate Companies announced today that Jeff Fischer has been named president of the company's senior living division, MBK Senior Living. In this role, Mr. Fischer will be responsible for leading the execution of MBK Senior Living's strategic operations plans, team building and leadership, as well as providing a key role in division's ongoing growth."For more than 22 years, Mr. Fischer has been recognized for his efforts in senior living development and industry leadership,"said Kain Matsumoto, Chairman of the Board for MBK Real Estate LLC. "He brings to MBK Senior Living an extraordinary background in senior living and a solid reputation for achieving results."Over the course of his career, Mr. Fischer has held various leadership roles within the senior living industry. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president at Steadfast Companies, where he was responsible for growing the senior platform. Mr. Fischer spent over 8 years with Sunrise Senior Living, where he held numerous management positions including: Senior Vice President/Head of North America Operations, Senior Area Manager, and Regional Vice President. In addition, he has successfully led large multi-national companies as well as supervised the operations of numerous turn-around communities and related projects.Mr. Fischer holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance & Management from the University of South Florida. He is actively involved in senior living associations and has served on the Board of Directors for the Assisted Living Federation of America (ALFA) state affiliates in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as participated in several ALFA Executive Round Tables.MBK Real Estate LLC, the U.S. real estate development arm of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., is an industry leader in real estate development. Through its two subsidiaries, MBK Homes and MBK Senior Living, MBK Real Estate is renowned for building award-winning new home communities and apartments, and for its reputation in providing exceptional, high-standard service throughout its senior living communities, regarded for enriching lifestyles. The company was named one the 2015 "Best Places to Work in Orange County" by theFor more information, visit www.mbk.com