MBK Real Estate Companies Names Jeff Fischer President of MBK Senior Living
"For more than 22 years, Mr. Fischer has been recognized for his efforts in senior living development and industry leadership,"
Over the course of his career, Mr. Fischer has held various leadership roles within the senior living industry. Most recently, he served as the executive vice president at Steadfast Companies, where he was responsible for growing the senior platform. Mr. Fischer spent over 8 years with Sunrise Senior Living, where he held numerous management positions including: Senior Vice President/Head of North America Operations, Senior Area Manager, and Regional Vice President. In addition, he has successfully led large multi-national companies as well as supervised the operations of numerous turn-around communities and related projects.
Mr. Fischer holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance & Management from the University of South Florida. He is actively involved in senior living associations and has served on the Board of Directors for the Assisted Living Federation of America (ALFA) state affiliates in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as participated in several ALFA Executive Round Tables.
About MBK Real Estate LLC
MBK Real Estate LLC, the U.S. real estate development arm of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., is an industry leader in real estate development. Through its two subsidiaries, MBK Homes and MBK Senior Living, MBK Real Estate is renowned for building award-winning new home communities and apartments, and for its reputation in providing exceptional, high-standard service throughout its senior living communities, regarded for enriching lifestyles. The company was named one the 2015 "Best Places to Work in Orange County" by the Orange County Business Journal. For more information, visit www.mbk.com.
Robin Craig
