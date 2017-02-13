 
Dr. Christine Bodendort Partners with College Loan Freedom

College Loan Freedom Continues to Add Well Respected Professional to Their Growing Team of Partners
 
 
HENDERSON, Nev. - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- College Loan Freedom is proud to announce that Dr. Christine Bodendort is now a student loan consultant partner. Dr. Bodendort will be able to help any individuals with college student loan debt; be they past students or parents who took on debt to help their children. Dr. Bodendort has over 17 years of being a successful chiropractor in Pennsylvania. Helping & healing thousands of patients through the years. Dr. Bodendort will continue her life of helping others in the financial world by assisting adults with their student loan debt.

Founder & CEO of College Loan Freedom had this to say about Dr. Bodendort. "she is a rock star … We are grateful to have her so if you know a chiropractor that is under the age of 50, it's a solid bet they have student loan debt and need help getting healed of that debt from Dr. Christine."

Dr. Bodendort is also an outstanding athlete. In the past 8 years she walked The Three Day 60 Mile Breast Cancer Walk, ran the Broad Street Run (10 miles), ran 2 half marathon, ran the Philadelphia Marathon, powerlifter at 5 Events in two weight groups of 114 and 123 with a Nationally Ranked Deadlift.

About College Loan Freedom

Less than 90% of Americans with student loan debt have taken advantage of all the programs available to them. They are student loan experts unmatched at lowering payments, consolidation, and getting student debt forgiven.

    They take a unique approach to this debt to give people more options than they thought they had. They take away all the guessing and pressure through the entire process because they handle all the forms, the phone calls, and the follow-up. They can settle student debt for a portion of the balance.

Visit http://collegeloanfreedom.com

