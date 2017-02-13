News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Christine Bodendort Partners with College Loan Freedom
College Loan Freedom Continues to Add Well Respected Professional to Their Growing Team of Partners
Founder & CEO of College Loan Freedom had this to say about Dr. Bodendort. "she is a rock star … We are grateful to have her so if you know a chiropractor that is under the age of 50, it's a solid bet they have student loan debt and need help getting healed of that debt from Dr. Christine."
Dr. Bodendort is also an outstanding athlete. In the past 8 years she walked The Three Day 60 Mile Breast Cancer Walk, ran the Broad Street Run (10 miles), ran 2 half marathon, ran the Philadelphia Marathon, powerlifter at 5 Events in two weight groups of 114 and 123 with a Nationally Ranked Deadlift.
About College Loan Freedom
Less than 90% of Americans with student loan debt have taken advantage of all the programs available to them. They are student loan experts unmatched at lowering payments, consolidation, and getting student debt forgiven.
They take a unique approach to this debt to give people more options than they thought they had. They take away all the guessing and pressure through the entire process because they handle all the forms, the phone calls, and the follow-up. They can settle student debt for a portion of the balance.
Visit http://collegeloanfreedom.com
Media Contact
College Loan Freedom
I.J. Maha
224-357-6697
***@collegeloanfreedom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse