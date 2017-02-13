 
February 2017





AcquaPhi Water - Test on dissolved oxygen +10%

A laboratory test carried out last mnth has confirmed that when tap water flows inside AcquaPhi, the percentage of dissolved oxygen increases by almost 10%! No electricity or other products are necessary.
 
 
Logo-AcquaPhi-2016
SANTERAMO AL COLLE, Italy - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- --

A laboratory test carried out on January 2017 has confirmed that when tap water flows inside our water device AcquaPhi, the percentage of dissolved oxygen increases by almost 10%!
This oxygen-saturated water has been proved to be stable after 24 hours. The pH value also grew significantly.
This is a remarkable result for a device that does not use electricity or other forms of external power to structure and oxygenate the water.
Beside domestic use, AcquaPhi is recommended for many other applications.

We are having excellent results by installing the device on industrial water dispensers and ice machines.
Other areas of application are agriculture, swimming pools, aquariums, water bottling industries and many others home and industrial applications.

Our devices operate upon the electromagnetic properties of water and its molecular structure. Through innovative processes water structure is reorganized and re-informed with specific frequencies, enabling phenomena of quantum coherence.

https://youtu.be/xV9T4-vNUKw



Source:AcquaPhi by Christian Lange
