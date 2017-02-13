 
Industry News





Fire and Axes Announces Pipes and Drums

 
 
FAA028HD_Fireman-Pipes-and-Drums-Hoodie
NEW YORK - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables and clothing, announces the Pipes and Drums Design.

Fire and Axes is pleased to pay homage to the Scottish firefighters that help blaze the way in early 1800's America. Like the Irish, the Scottish had a hard time finding work, they took what jobs were available. The dirty, dangerous, unwanted jobs, firefighting being one of those. As they migrated to America they brought many of their traditions with them, the Highland Bagpipes being one of those. They were used at funerals, parades and other events and as a result they became part of firefighter culture in America. This design is dedicated to those brave Scottish brothers of old.

Featuring the Maltese cross, bagpipes and other iconic images such as the plaid, this design is a wonderful representation of our American Firefighting Scottish heritage.

All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.

FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.

Check out the awesome new Pipe and Drum design here:


https://fireandaxes.com/product-tag/pipe-and-drum/
