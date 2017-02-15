

International High-end Women's Ready-to-wear IONICA to Showcase at O.C. Fashion week "IONICA F/W17" NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- ORANGE COUNTY based Luxury Fashion Designer Ionica Moldovianu brings her FALL/WINTER 2017 "Sophisticated woman" collection to the runway.

"IONICA is about empowering women to express themselves and their beauty in a sophisticated and elegant manner. When women tell me that they feel elegant, beautiful and confident wearing my designs, I know that I have truly reached my goal. "



Ionica Moldovianu draws inspiration from life, people, nature and travels. Her style is classic and timeless.



"When I talk to women I always tell them to look on point no matter the occasion. It is truly beautiful to see a woman who carries herself elegantly and how she is dressed always matters. "



Ionica Moldovianu is a Fashion designer, Model, and Founder at IONICA.Bornand raised in Galati, Romania, and having lived in England for over a decade hence the European touch in her designs, her love for fashion was kindled at a very young age. Ionica is also passionate about helping others, and a proud Ambassador for various charities. Her biggest dream and ambition as a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur is to make a difference in the world and help those it needs.



OC Fashion Week® known for its California luxury retail market, is a global organization dedicated to international fashion trade and commerce. OCFW's advocacy program is dedicated to support designers. OC Fashion Week's platform is produced bi-annually to offer fashion designers West Coast diversity exposure to some of the world's leading retail buyers and luxury apparel purveyors that not only live in the OC, but attract their global counterparts who frequently do business on the California Riviera.



ORANGE COUNTY based Luxury Fashion Designer Ionica Moldovianu brings her FALL/WINTER 2017 "Sophisticated woman" collection to the runway.Known for her sophisticated and elegant style, celebrity fashion designer Ionica Moldovianu to showcase her Fall/Winter 2017 collection at the OC Fashion Week on Tuesday March 7, 2017, at the Orange County Art Museum in Newport Beach, California. The Romania born designer is set to dazzle audience with her timeless, elegant, and classic designs.The Newport Coast-based designer known for pushing the envelope onsophistication in women's fashion, had an inspiration to redefine how womenwere styled, she felt compelled to recreate a sophisticated woman whosethought-provoking poise could be coupled with powerful, femininesophistication and elegance.On a mission to empower women with her designs while making the world abetter place at the same time, Ionica states:"IONICA is about empowering women to express themselves and their beauty in a sophisticated and elegant manner. When women tell me that they feel elegant, beautiful and confident wearing my designs, I know that I have truly reached my goal. "Ionica Moldovianu draws inspiration from life, people, nature and travels. Her style is classic and timeless"When I talk to women I always tell them to look on point no matter the occasion. It is truly beautiful to see a woman who carries herself elegantly and how she is dressed always matters. "The Orange Country Fashion Week will be held on Tuesday March 7, 2017 at7:45 PM (PDT) at the Orange Country Art Museum 850 San Clemente Dr,Newport Beach, CA 92660. For tickets and more information about theOrange Country Fashion Week show, go to eventbrite.com/ ocfashionweek About Ionica MoldovianuIonica Moldovianu is a Fashion designer, Model, and Founder at IONICA.Bornand raised in Galati, Romania, and having lived in England for over a decade hence the European touch in her designs, her love for fashion was kindled at a very young age. Ionica is also passionate about helping others, and a proud Ambassador for various charities. Her biggest dream and ambition as a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur is to make a difference in the world and help those it needs.About OC Fashion WeekOC Fashion Week® known for its California luxury retail market, is a global organization dedicated to international fashion trade and commerce. OCFW's advocacy program is dedicated to support designers. OC Fashion Week's platform is produced bi-annually to offer fashion designers West Coast diversity exposure to some of the world's leading retail buyers and luxury apparel purveyors that not only live in the OC, but attract their global counterparts who frequently do business on the California Riviera.


