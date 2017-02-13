 
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Knows There Are Advantages To Homeownership

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Finding your dream home isn't always an easy process. However, when you finally do find that special place that meets all of your needs, it will all be worth it. Of course, there's that minor detail of finances that can make an already long process even longer. Instead of dealing with the complexities of home buying finances on your own, it is wise to consider bringing in Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans for expert assistance. If you are unsure about buying a home, it is important to remember these homeownership advantages:

• Great tax deductions for property taxes, insurance, and mortgage interest
• Excellent investment for the future and retirement
• Personal pride from owning your own home
• In a good market, your hard-earned money contributes toward an appreciating asset, rather than being wasted on rent

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Mortgage
Bellingham - Washington - United States
