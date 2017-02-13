 
News By Tag
* Prison Literature
* Michael Irwin
* Crowd-funding
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Literature
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

Publishing company L.R. Price uses crowd funding to publish book for former prisoner Michael Irwin

There's still time for you to be part of this project and contribute to this great book!
 
 
Michael Irwin on the BBC
Michael Irwin on the BBC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Prison Literature
Michael Irwin
Crowd-funding

Industry:
Literature

Location:
London - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Products

LONDON, England - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Publishing house L.R. Price Publications is using crowd funding to publish a book by a former prisoner.

Michael Irwin, from Northern Ireland was sentenced to eleven years in prison for drug offences. Determined to turn his life around, Irwin used his time inside to study criminology and psychological studies and earned an honours degree. He also kept a prison diary and it is this book that london publishing house L.R. Price Publications have turned to crowd funder in order to publish.

It was Matt Vidler, the publishing house's senior editor, who first received the book. "When I read the book I was amazed. I felt like I'd lived every moment of Michael's sentence with him. This book provides an insight into the mundane yet chaotic life in a category A prison. As soon as I finished reading, I took the manuscript our managing editor and insisted that we publish it."

It was Russell Spencer who had the final decision on whether to publish or not. Whilst he was impressed with the book, he was concerned whether they would be able to secure enough funding to make publication of the book a reality.

The firms managing editor says "Michael is a fantastic author and has written a great book. With a really important message. Matt convinved easily convinced me that it was a book we should publish, but the problem was funding - that's why we turned to crowd funding to seek financing for the book.

"The book is titled My Life Began At Forty - A Book of Hope. It show's that is never too late turn your life around or to follow your dreams. Michael was forty when he began writing and look where it has got him."

Since being released from prison Michael has completed a MSc with Queens University, Belfast and is regularly invited to comment on suicide and mental health issues by the BBC on Radio and National Television.

The London based publishing house is seeking to raise £2,100 to finish the book. all donors are rewarded with contributions with rewards, which range from a thank you email for only £1 or a VIP invite to the book's launch.

You can contribute to this book by visiting: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-publish-a-great-book-by...
End
Source:
Email:***@lrprice.com Email Verified
Phone:02081449188
Tags:Prison Literature, Michael Irwin, Crowd-funding
Industry:Literature
Location:London - London, Greater - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L.R. Price Publications Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share