Traditions Health Care Acquires LifePointe Hospice

-- Traditions Health Care, a leading home health and hospice provider in Texas announced today that it purchased LifePointe Hospice. The company is a provider of hospice services in Houston, Texas. The announcement was made today by Traditions Health Care CEO, Bryan Wolfe.As a leading provider of home health and hospice services, Traditions Health Care offers skilled nursing, therapy services and both physical and spiritual end of life care."LifePointe Hospice is a wonderful addition to our organization. It strengthens our ability to care for our patients living in the Houston area. It allows us to expand our Hospice care into markets in which we are currently providing home health services.," said Mr. Wolfe. "This is important to us as we are committed to providing excellent care throughout the final stages of life."Traditions Health Care has eight locations serving fifty two counties. For more information regarding Traditions Health Care and Hospice services, please visit our website at www.TraditionsHealth.com