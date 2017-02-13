News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Traditions Health Care Acquires LifePointe Hospice
As a leading provider of home health and hospice services, Traditions Health Care offers skilled nursing, therapy services and both physical and spiritual end of life care.
"LifePointe Hospice is a wonderful addition to our organization. It strengthens our ability to care for our patients living in the Houston area. It allows us to expand our Hospice care into markets in which we are currently providing home health services.," said Mr. Wolfe. "This is important to us as we are committed to providing excellent care throughout the final stages of life."
Traditions Health Care has eight locations serving fifty two counties. For more information regarding Traditions Health Care and Hospice services, please visit our website at www.TraditionsHealth.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse