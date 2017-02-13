 
Entrepreneurship Week - Entrepreneur Moms Mean Business Event

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- National Entrepreneurship Week (NEW) arrives February 20-24, 2017, and Microsoft is celebrating entrepreneurs across the U.S.

Microsoft and community partners are shining the spotlight on Entrepreneurs. Throughout the week, a variety of events and resources are provided to help Entrepreneurs succeed.

On February 22, 2017 The Women's Business Centre of Tampa in partnership with Microsoft presents: Mom's Mean Business, The Life of a Mompreneur. The event will take place at the Microsoft store at International Plaza, 2223 North Westshore Blvd Tampa FL. The event is from 2 - 3 PM at no cost to attendees.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/locations/fl/tampa/international-plaza/store-1111#eventid=1032865288


Speakers:

Colette Glover Hannah, Founder Hannah's Shoebox
Karla Campos, Founder Entrepreneur Moms Club/ Social Media Sass
Quinn Reitz, Founder Nursing Queen

Meet, network, and listen to the stories of local Tampa mom entrepreneurs.

Different events will be occuring during entrepreneurship week at different Microsoft stores. People needing more information about events can visit their local Microsoft's instore calendar online.

Tags:Entrepreneurship week, Entrepreneur Moms, Tampa Entrepreneurs
Industry:Business
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
