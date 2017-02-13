News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hypnotism Exposed in Cincinnati Ohio
William L Molitor, BCI. CI. will disclose the secrets of Hypnotism in an all new "Hypnosis 101" Seminar at the Tri-State Hypnosis Center.
• Discover secrets that all hypnotists know.
• Learn the step by step process to successfully hypnotize someone.
• Discover easy to learn, tested and proven hypnosis techniques.
• Learn the most modern induction techniques, combined with the traditional methods of the old masters.
• Experience high energy instructions guaranteed to keep you excited and interested.
• Witness hypnosis demonstrations, be hypnotized and actually hypnotize someone.
• Know and understand the power of hypnosis.
Tri-State Hypnosis Center is a full servise hypnosis center for hypnosis services and Advance Hypnotherapy training and certification located in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Hypnosis and Hypnotherapy has become one of the fastest growing career fields in over a decade. With more people than ever learning and using hypnotism it is being recognized for its amazing results by both individuals and health care professionals alike.
People from all around the United States as well as Europe have already experienced the benefits of William's expertise in hypnotism. He has been using his dynamic skills as a professional Hypnotists as well as teaching professional hypnosis since 2002.
This seminar has been specially designed to expose the real secrets about hypnosis for beginners as well as the professionals. William will bring light to all the mystery and secrecy of the practice of hypnosis through demonstrations and individual participation in this spectacular seminar. Located at 4030 Mt Carmel-Tabasco Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. Call (513) 943-1444 or visit our website at http://www.tri-
Media Contact
William L. Molitor BCI.CI (Director)
Tri-State Hypnosis Center
513 943-1444
***@tri-statehypnosis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse