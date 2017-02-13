Best-Selling Children's Book on Entrepreneurship Dr. Dunams' latest book is now available on Amazon. 'Making Dough: A Young Entrepreneurs Tale' is simple book that will inspire young entrepreneurs for generations to come. YORK, Pa. - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Renowned Entrepreneur and Influential Leader, Dr. Bruce Dunams, has announced the release of his new book titled 'Making A Dough: A Young Entrepreneurs Tale'. The book has been released on Amazon and is also available in the Kindle version. It targets the young adults, mainly 10-15-year-old students and is an inspiring way of communicating with them about entrepreneurship that can change their lives.



"This book is designed to introduce the concept of entrepreneurship to our youth," said Dr. Dunams, while talking about the book. "It's a short read, but discusses the challenges of product development, marketing, and raising capital for a start-up in a way that they can easily understand and comprehend," he added. The author also owns a successful management consulting firm called



The book is a tale of young Maya, a 12-year-old Latina, who struggles to find her financial independence. She lives in a single family home with an ill brother. With encouragement from her best friend, Sasha, Maya decides to start her own cookie business to help support her family and gain the financial independence she craves. Each chapter of the book introduces a new challenge that is common in small businesses and her inspiring journey to overcome those challenges. Dr. Dunams has written the book in an exceptionally interactive way to make sure that the readers find it compelling and inspiring.



The author has decided that any profits from this book will be used to support future teen start-ups. The goal is not to make money from the book, but rather, create a new opportunity to support aspiring, young entrepreneurs.



About the Author:



Dr. Bruce D. Dunams is a proven visionary and an influential leader. He has been serving in various senior leadership positions over the last two decades. He holds a DBA in Strategic Management and has practical knowledge in product development, operations, project management, customer service, sales, and IT utilization. He has been an inspiring entrepreneur and, through this book, he is playing his role in shaping the future generation of entrepreneurs.



