February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

Arboretum Welcomes Woodcuts Exhibit

 
FULLERTON, Calif. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fullerton Arboretum's Orange County Nikkei Agricultural and Heritage Museum will welcome a new exhibit. This Abundance of Riches Woodcuts art exhibit will run from Saturday, February 18thto Saturday, April 15th, 2017.

Explore the worlds of art and nature through Andrea Rich's technically complex and creatively elegant woodcuts. An internationally recognized artist, Rich draws on print traditions as diverse as Albrecht Dürer and the Japanese Ukiyo-e to yield a body of work distinctly her own. During three decades of travel, Rich has observed common and exotic species of birds and animals and used her firsthand experiences to depict subjects in their natural habitats. Her rich palette captures the simple beauty of landscapes and the humor and drama of nature. An Abundance of Riches — 40 woodcuts from the Woodson Art Museum's collection — is a global nature tour without travel delays.

This exhibit will be open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 10 AM-4 PM through June 19th. Admission is free but donations of $5 per person are suggested to keep the non-profit Fullerton Arboretum running.

More information can be found at www.fullertonarboretum.org

The Orange County Nikkei Agricultural and Heritage Museum was built in 2004 through the Friends of the Fullerton Arboretum, along with a new Visitors' Center and nursery. The Fullerton Arboretum has provided an urban oasis in the otherwise metropolitan city since it opened in December 1977.

