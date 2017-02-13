News By Tag
Georgia Women of Achievement to Induct Three New Honorees
Induction Ceremony to be held at Wesleyan College, Macon, GA
The 26th annual Georgia Women of Achievement Induction Ceremony will begin at 10:00am in Pierce Chapel on the Wesleyan Campus. Immediately after the ceremony a reception will be held in Oval Hall honoring the family and friends of the inductees and all other guests.
The ceremony takes place each year in March in celebration of Women's History Month. This year, Georgia Women of Achievement will recognize the contributions of Carolyn Mackenzie Carter, the first female photographer for the Atlanta Constitution;
Georgia Women of Achievement was created in 1990 to honor women in Georgia who have contributed extensively to the community through their professional and personal lives. Honorees must have exceptional accomplishments, be a continuous inspiration, and because their lives are viewed in their entirety, the honorees must be deceased for a minimum of five years. The three 2017 inductees will be among almost 90 other women previously honored by Georgia Women of Achievement.
Ruth Knox, president of Wesleyan College and a Georgia Women of Achievement Trustee, will be the keynote speaker for this year's Induction Ceremony. A 1975 Wesleyan graduate, Knox is in her 15th year as president of her alma mater. During her tenure of leadership at Wesleyan, Knox grew academic programs, scholarship programs, and saw the addition of a new education building. Knox is a successful fundraiser, but is most proud of the women who have graduated during her time at Wesleyan.
To register for the event or to become a sponsor, please visit www.georgiawomen.org
