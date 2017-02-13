News By Tag
Star Trek, Star Wars, Back to the Future items, plus sports and music memorabilia, at Premiere Props
Actual hoverboards used by Michael J. Fox and Tom Wilson as "Marty McFly" and "Biff Tannen" in the movie Back to the Future II and screen-used props from Star Wars, Star Trek and Star Trek Next Generation will be auctioned Saturday, March 11.
More than 500 lots, featuring a collection of props and costumes from some of the most classic and blockbuster movies and TV shows ever filmed, will be sold live, in Premiere Props' gallery, located at 128 Sierra Street in El Segundo (zip: 90255), as well as online, via iCollector.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The auction will get underway at 11 am Pacific time.
"This will be an incredible one-day event and I encourage all serious collectors to register now," said Dan Levin of Premiere Props. "The auction will be broadcast live on Hollywood Live Auctions to watch, bid and win. If anyone would like one of our representatives to assist them during the auction, we welcome them to be a phone bidder with us by calling 1-888-761-PROP."
The event is being billed as a Hollywood Auction Extravaganza. Worldwide bidding is available via the Premiere Props website (www.PremiereProps.com) as well as on the three online bidding platforms. A live broadcast show will be hosted and aired across 250 affiliate internet sites, to include HollywoodLiveAuctions.com. Fans can learn about their favorite props and costumes.
Fox's signature screen-used hoverboard is pink, yellow, green and white. Wilson's is a black and red Pit Bull hoverboard, distressed from actual filming. Also from the 1989 sequel, as well as the original 1985 classic movie, is the Mr. Fusion home energy reactor screen-used by Christopher Lloyd, as "Dr. Emmet Brown". From the original Back to the Future movie (1985) is a hand-painted dance poster titled Enchantment under the Sea that hung in the high school hallway.
From Star Wars and Star Trek come the screen-used section of the Death Star, used to explode the ships in the original Star Wars movie (1977), mounted with screen sequence photos in a display case; the screen-used hero working light-up TR-590 Starfleet Tricorder, from the Star Trek TV series; and Will Wheaton's (as "Wesley Crusher") screen-used Communication Badge, with magnetic closure, from the long-running TV series Star Trek Next Generation (1987-1994).
Electric guitars – one signed by members of The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Ian Stewart, Bill Wyman and Charlie Watts), the other by members of The Grateful Dead (Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Ron "Pigpen" McKernan and Bill Kreutzmann) – will be sold, both with certification, as will an original 1969 concert poster for the Woodstock Concert Festival, framed, with an accompanying ticket to the iconic event.
Music fans will also be able to bid on and own a poster and lyrics from the memorable We Are the World concert from 2004, signed by many famous artists who participated in the event, to include Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, Harry Belafonte, Cindi Lauper, Bruce Springsteen, Bette Midler, Tina Turner, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Ruth Pointer, Al Jarreau, Stevie Wonder, Kim Carnes and others. The limited poster artwork was created by Elsie Simerman for the concert.
Baby boomers who grew up watching Bozo the Clown on TV will be intrigued by an original and complete Bozo costume, custom-made in 1966 and unique because it is the only Bozo the Clown costume known that was worn by a woman. Bozo was a clown character whose broad popularity peaked in the United States in the 1960s as a result of widespread franchising in early television.
Outstanding sports collectibles will include a basketball signed by members of the New York Knicks championship team of 1970 (Dick Barnett, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere, Walt Frazier, Red Holtzman, Phil Jackson, Willis Reed and Danny Whelan); and a football helmet signed by members of the New York Jets championship team of 1969 (Joe Namath, Pete Lammons, Randy Rasmussen, Don Maynard, Dave Herman, Bill Mathis and Al Atkinson).
Also up for bid will be Everlast boxing gloves signed by Muhammad Ali; and a football signed by 52 former NFL players who all played under the legendary coach Vince Lombardi, including Willie Davis, Boyd Dowler, Jerry Kramer, Jim Taylor, Bart Starr, Willie Wood and Brett Favre.
Costumes from first-run feature films will include main wardrobes worn by Kristen Stewart (as "Vonnie") and Blake Lively (as "Veronica") in the Woody Allen romantic romp Café Society, from 2016; and the screen-used letter jacket worn by the actor Robert Redford (as "Roy Hobbs") in the classic 1984 baseball movie The Natural. The jacket shows the team name, "Knights".
Premiere Props is the world's largest entertainment memorabilia store. Based in El Segundo, California and in business for 15 years, Premiere Props is where bidders go to find authentic and certified screen-used movie props, movie star-worn costumes, movie and TV memorabilia and entertainment collectibles. The firm is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions.
A preview will be held on auction day, from 9-11 am Pacific time. The auction begins at 11 am.
To learn more about Premiere Props and the upcoming Hollywood Auction Extravaganza planned for Saturday, March 11th, please visit www.PremiereProps.com. To view the auction as it is being broadcast live, log on to www.HollywoodLiveAuctions.com. Updates are posted often.
