MusicPromoToday.com's take on the new Pandora, and it's really good folks!
Along with it's dynamic new look, the recent additions Pandora has made are directly for the fans and are sure to increase the amount of paid and free subscribers both, and as mentioned before, vastly help artists out by way of marketing.
• They signed a major direct licensing deal with Merlin Network, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music which now allows Pandora to not only add new features but also have more control over their services and of course, build a new product with all of these included.
• Pandora has also used this to add two new features to their signature radio products. The ability to listen to music offline, and replay selected tracks are now available for both paying and free membership subscribers. Both of these user directed add ons are certainly going to start drawing a following as people like convenience.
• For the artists, the direct licensing deals do pay them more across all tiers of the software.
Pandora Premium gets it's own personal tune-up with the Music Genome Project. A system which will make it much more user-friendly. The Genome project is an advanced system that can navigate through your preferred type of music, based on what you listen to and suggest new ones based on its algorithm. Something like Spotify's Discover feature, but apparently, much more advanced in how it determines your preferred type of music. Another plus for the listener is that with these results, the Genome project will suggest extremely personalised song choices for your continued listening, and as with everything streaming, especially for the artists; mo' streaming means mo' money n' mo' exposure. No artist would argue with this kind of free music promotion.
The next ability of music selection is found with Thumbprint Radio, where again with algorithms, users are ushered towards stations that the user is most likely going to enjoy based on songs he or she have thumbed through.
Ticketfly is the next great marketing advantage for artists. Listeners will be able to keep up to date on all of their artists' concert listings and even purchase tickets through the app, should one such concert be available. This feature should increase ticket sales, thus increasing the bottom line for not only the concert venues, but the artists as well.
Though there are a few more positive additions that are meant to help the fan experience, the one major one that is sure to increase interactivity is the AMP. A free artist marketing tool in which the music artists can actually send out messages to targeted people, in order to speak with them directly. The addition can also track and analyse data to help further an artist's marketing and sales campaign. The AMP is not only an amazing music promotion tool, but can help artists directly reach out to fans and increase their popularity and online music sales. Visit http://musicpromotoday.com/
