Bikers -- The Motorcycle Experts on the Road
Wisconsin Legislators agree: Who better to represent bikers than bikers themselves
ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. has been working closely the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF) to lobby Legislators from across the country. They have asked their members to write letters (http://cqrcengage.com/
Wisconsin bikers will get their chance to thank those Legislators personally in May when they travel to Washington DC for the Motorcycle Riders Foundations "Bikers Inside the Beltway" Lobby Day to inform, educate and encourage legislators about the motorcycle community and the issues they care about. When voices need to be heard, Wiscsonsin riders are prepared to get loud but are always grateful for the support.
For more information on ABATE of Wisconsin, Inc. please visit www.abatewis.org.
ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) is a bi-partisan grass roots organization with a goal to give the motorcyclists of Wisconsin a strong, united voice with regard to their future, their way of life, their safety and their legal rights as motorcyclists and citizens.
Kari Kempka
Public Relations Director
***@abatewis.org
