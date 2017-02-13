Bikers -- The Motorcycle Experts on the Road

Wisconsin Legislators agree: Who better to represent bikers than bikers themselves

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Motorcycle

* Abate

* Legislators Industry:

* Transportation Location:

* Statewide - Wisconsin - US

Contact

Kari Kempka

Public Relations Director

***@abatewis.org Kari KempkaPublic Relations Director

End

-- No one knows the ins and outs of Wisconsin roads like the biker who rides them. It is that rider who understands the impact of the roadways on their motorcycle, road conditions, obstacles and/or hazards to bikers. Who better to advocate for the rider than the riders themselves? The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) doesn't seem to think so. They are currently working on the infrastructure of their Motorcycle Advisory Council (MAC) but would only like one member on this committee that actually rides a motorcycle.ABATE of Wisconsin Inc. has been working closely the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF) to lobby Legislators from across the country. They have asked their members to write letters (http://cqrcengage.com/mrf/app/write-a-letter?2&engagementId=271917&lp=0) to their legislators asking for their support in ensuring the representation of motorcyclists on the MAC and their voices have been heard. Wisconsin Senator Baldwin and Congressman Pocan have led that initiative and they have been backed up by Senator Johnson, Congressmen Sensenbrenner, Kind, Gothman and Moore. In a recent letter to colleages, Senator Baldwin asked her peers to urge the new Secretary of Transportation to nominate members to the Motorcyclist Advisory Council who adequately represent the concerns of bikers - and ensure the riding community has a seat at the table during these important conversations to improve our roadways. According to Baldwin, "The insights and expertise of the riding community must be taken into consideration"Wisconsin bikers will get their chance to thank those Legislators personally in May when they travel to Washington DC for the Motorcycle Riders Foundations "Bikers Inside the Beltway" Lobby Day to inform, educate and encourage legislators about the motorcycle community and the issues they care about. When voices need to be heard, Wiscsonsin riders are prepared to get loud but are always grateful for the support.