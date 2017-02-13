3518 High Bluff Drive, Largo, Florida 33770

3518 High Bluff Dr, Largo, FL 33770
LARGO, Fla.
- Feb. 19, 2017
-- Desirable Harbor Hills is the setting for this beautifully remodeled home. This impressive property is tucked high on the bluff and sits deep on the lush landscaped lot. From the inviting curb appeal with circular drive, to the quality upgrades and improvements throughout, this is one you won't want to delay in seeing! Anderson windows, newer roof, A/C, all new flooring, modern, stylish baths and much much more! The inviting double-door entry opens to the formal living-dining room combo featuring gleaming Travertine floors, crown molding and plenty of light, which overlooks the newly completed sun room. The spacious kitchen offers solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, an enormous walk-in pantry and spectacular granite counters with an over-sized breakfast bar. The master suite is a delight, with remote control window shades, a large private bath featuring a double sink vanity, dark wood cabinetry with Carrara marble top, a custom glass shower enclosure, and a spacious walk-in closet. The tastefully decorated guest rooms are light and bright and share the full guest bath with a recently installed floating vanity. The sun room adds another living space with its own A/C system. It could be the perfect home office, gym or playroom. The private, fenced backyard has a 6 foot PVC fence, and is a real treat with AstroTurf installed for low maintenance and a private back garden with a mix of beautiful colorful borders. This home is located just minutes to the beaches, shopping and wonderful restaurants!
To view pictures and details, please visit: http://3518highbluffdrive.thebestlisting.com/To schedule a private showing of this property, please call Deborah Ward & Associates at 727-216-9273 or email info@DeborahWard.com (mailto:info@DeborahWard.com).
