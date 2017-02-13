News By Tag
Casting Call for TV and Video Projects
With 6 new brands and 2 TV pilots launching, In Focus Brands is casting for all lifestyle types, (NO children please), with their collaborative partner, IFP Films & The MASH Card at Lucky Strike Social (Crossgates Mall) on February 21 from 5-9pm.
The TV projects involve a new, reality entrepreneur series, a return to Alaska documentary and a game show. The video projects are for a series of brands in the health, fitness, golf, technology and college lifestyle areas. High energy, good humor and fast thinking are what we are looking for.
During the casting event, The MASH Card will bring their unique event experiences to all auditioners with added games, giveaways and more chances to win prizes. Here is a partial list of what Lucky Strike Social, The MASH Card and member vendors will be providing for the event:
1.'Red Pin Party' package worth $200 = 1 lane for 1 full hour with food and soda for a sweepstakes winner (valid just for the MASH Card student members who attend) *
2.100 $10 Card Games for people to win by spinning the wheel (valid for everyone)
3.Anyone who wears a wristband (obtained by auditioning)
The MASH Card deals at Lucky Strike Social include: Free Shoe Rental; 15% Off Any Food & Soft Drink Items and Buy a $20 Game Card, receive an Additional $5.
As part of our mission to always give back, The MASH Card, Lucky Strike Social and In Focus Brands have decided to use the casting call platform to collect food and clothing donations. Please bring a non-perishable food item or clothing item to the casting to be donated to an area charity, if you can. The MASH Card will deliver all items to the organizations after the event.
For added information, please contact: Jill at jilld@infocusbrands.com
The MASH CARD (www.themashcard.com) THE COMMUNITY WITH BENEFITS PLATFORM has built a digital engagement platform that connects brick and mortar businesses to the college student community. The focus on making all happy with great discounts, an experiential community and prizes for students, more customers for businesses and many events for all are the passion points for this startup.
Lucky Strike Social brings together exceptional chef-driven food, state-of-the-
IN FOCUS BRANDS (www.infocusbrands.com) focuses on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions-Ideas to Action; Action to Revenue. The international company is an execution firm that operates 3 businesses internally: the culture/change/
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.
IFP Films is a 25 year old, original content studio that has been recognized with over 72 international awards for film and TV production and content excellence. "The Navy Seals of the Film World".
Jill Daye
***@infocusbrands.com
