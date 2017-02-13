 
News By Tag
* In Focus Brands
* TV casting
* Ifp Films
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albany
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413


Casting Call for TV and Video Projects

With 6 new brands and 2 TV pilots launching, In Focus Brands is casting for all lifestyle types, (NO children please), with their collaborative partner, IFP Films & The MASH Card at Lucky Strike Social (Crossgates Mall) on February 21 from 5-9pm.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
In Focus Brands
TV casting
Ifp Films

Industry:
Television

Location:
Albany - New York - US

Subject:
Events

ALBANY, N.Y. - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Beginner to experienced actors, actresses, models, spokespeople and hosts (18 years and older) are encouraged to audition for immediate paid roles in a variety of new television and video projects.  Currently, all projects are non-union. The auditions will be very informal and conversational in nature.

The TV projects involve a new, reality entrepreneur series, a return to Alaska documentary and a game show. The video projects are for a series of brands in the health, fitness, golf, technology and college lifestyle areas.  High energy, good humor and fast thinking are what we are looking for.

During the casting event, The MASH Card will bring their unique event experiences to all auditioners with added games, giveaways and more chances to win prizes.  Here is a partial list of what Lucky Strike Social, The MASH Card and member vendors will be providing for the event:

1.'Red Pin Party' package worth $200 = 1 lane for 1 full hour with food and soda for a sweepstakes winner (valid just for the MASH Card student members who attend) *

2.100 $10 Card Games for people to win by spinning the wheel (valid for everyone)

3.Anyone who wears a wristband (obtained by auditioning) can enjoy The MASH Card discounts from 4:00PM-9:00PM

The MASH Card deals at Lucky Strike Social include: Free Shoe Rental; 15% Off Any Food & Soft Drink Items and Buy a $20 Game Card, receive an Additional $5.

As part of our mission to always give back, The MASH Card, Lucky Strike Social and In Focus Brands have decided to use the casting call platform to collect food and clothing donations. Please bring a non-perishable food item or clothing item to the casting to be donated to an area charity, if you can. The MASH Card will deliver all items to the organizations after the event.

For added information, please contact: Jill at jilld@infocusbrands.com

         # # # #

The MASH CARD (www.themashcard.com) THE COMMUNITY WITH BENEFITS PLATFORM has built a digital engagement platform that connects brick and mortar businesses to the college student community. The focus on making all happy with great discounts, an experiential community and prizes for students, more customers for businesses and many events for all are the passion points for this startup.

Lucky Strike Social brings together exceptional chef-driven food, state-of-the-art electronic gaming, craft beverages, the original Lucky Strike lanes, an 'old school' rec room and an epic live performance club in one fully immersive venue. With a sophisticated backdrop to unfettered fun, Lucky Strike Social is a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience and a new destination for Capital Region residents.

IN FOCUS BRANDS (www.infocusbrands.com) focuses on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions-Ideas to Action; Action to Revenue. The international company is an execution firm that operates 3 businesses internally: the culture/change/strategic brand builder, the management operations firm and multiple funding sources. These integrated services bring deployable teams and resources to our clients' present needs and structures branded systems and staffs that perform exceptionally for the future.

Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.

IFP Films is a 25 year old, original content studio that has been recognized with over 72 international awards for film and TV  production and content excellence. "The Navy Seals of the Film World".

Contact
Jill Daye
***@infocusbrands.com
End
Source:
Email:***@infocusbrands.com Email Verified
Tags:In Focus Brands, TV casting, Ifp Films
Industry:Television
Location:Albany - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
In Focus Brands PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share