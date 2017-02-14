 
Industry News





Huge Limited Period Saving on EBook from Humorous Mystery Series by Wilkie Martin

Inspector Hobbes and the Curse, the second standalone book in Wilkie Martin's humorous mystery series, is on offer at 99c/99p for a limited period
 
 
Inspector Hobbes and the Curse (unhuman II) by Wilkie Martin
Inspector Hobbes and the Curse (unhuman II) by Wilkie Martin
CIRENCESTER, England - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Wilkie Martin's humorous novel, Inspector Hobbes and the Curse, is a British detective story set in the Cotswolds and is the second outing for Andy Caplet and the unhuman Inspector Hobbes in this 4 book series. It is a mixture of comedy, crime, fantasy, cozy mystery and romance telling of their encounters with werewolves while solving an horrific murder. It is currently on special offer, for a limited period, at only 99c/99p and is available on Amazon, Kobo, iBooks, Google Play and from other e-retailers.

Inspector Hobbes and the Curse is a diverting light read that will change your perception of the Cotswolds forever. It is suitable for teenagers upwards. Although in a series, each one can be read as a stand-alone novel.

    'an amusing fantasy take-off on Sherlock Holmes and Watson' Nancy Famolari

    'classic whodunit with a fantasy twist' Anders Mikkelsen

    'Madcap tales' Katie Jarvis, Cotswold Life Magazine

Available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00G9MXDZ2. No eBook reader? No problem, use free software from Amazon (www.amazon.com/gp/feature.html?ie=UTF8&docId=1000423913). It is also available in paperback from bookshops or online retailers.

For more information on Wilkie Martin visit his website http://www.wilkiemartin.com
End
Source:
Email:***@witcherleybooks.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:0044 7580 872051
