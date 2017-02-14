News By Tag
Huge Limited Period Saving on EBook from Humorous Mystery Series by Wilkie Martin
Inspector Hobbes and the Curse, the second standalone book in Wilkie Martin's humorous mystery series, is on offer at 99c/99p for a limited period
Inspector Hobbes and the Curse is a diverting light read that will change your perception of the Cotswolds forever. It is suitable for teenagers upwards. Although in a series, each one can be read as a stand-alone novel.
'an amusing fantasy take-off on Sherlock Holmes and Watson' Nancy Famolari
'classic whodunit with a fantasy twist' Anders Mikkelsen
'Madcap tales' Katie Jarvis, Cotswold Life Magazine
Available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/
For more information on Wilkie Martin visit his website http://www.wilkiemartin.com
