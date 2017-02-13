 
Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

Rich Specialty Trailers Launches New Products

Rich Specialty Trailers has launched the new "Fleet Command" Restroom Trailers
 
 
star tech portable restroom trailer interior
star tech portable restroom trailer interior
 
TOPEKA, Ind. - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Rich Specialty Trailers has launched a new product line of portable restroom trailers with electronic monitoring systems.   The new Fleet Command trailer is offered with a GPS system featuring Geo tracking which allows the trailers movements to be followed on your computer or cellular phone.  The Geo tracking can be electronically fenced to allow for cellular notifications if the trailer is moved.  Additionally the Fleet Command trailer is equipped with electronic monitors for the inside temperature, positive power disconnect, waste tank, and fresh tank low notifications.  A text or email will be sent when the waste tank is almost full.  A text or email will be sent when the fresh tank is almost empty.

Durability is the focus on this new line of portable restroom trailers.  A "Star Tech" series of trailers is built and offered for sale with a water proof poly trim package along with poly stall doors and cabinets.  These components make the trailer easy to clean and very tough.  A durable fiberglass tan wall is part of the attractive finished interior.  Full width mirrors and additional shelves are all practical features of the "Star Tech" model restroom trailer.  Floor plans are available from 2 stations to 10 stations.

Besides the "Star Tech" restroom trailer Rich Specialty Trailers has also included a luxury model in the Fleet Command series of trailers.  The "Luxury Legacy" restroom trailer also has the electronic monitoring system that allows an increase in efficiency.   A pumper truck can be scheduled more efficiently when a notification is sent when a trailers tank is almost full.   This high end luxury model features glamourous vessel sinks, deluxe lighting package including wall sconce lights, and a rich chocolate décor.  A new web site www.PortableRestroomTrailer.com has been launched to show case the Fleet Command Trailers.

Both the "Star Tech" and the "Luxury Legacy" models of portable restroom trailers have extended the wide range of specialty trailers offered by Rich Specialty Trailers.  Rich Specialty Trailers is located in Topeka Indiana.  Rich Trailers builds and sells factory direct specialty trailers.  Additional trailers can be seen at www.RichRestrooms.com

