Ritu Kumar 'Wows' Audiences with a Spectacular Fashion Show at Bride Dubai 2017

Brides looking to make a statement were treated to a gorgeous collection by Ritu Kumar,

-- Brides looking to make a statement were treated to a gorgeous collection by Ritu Kumar, India's foremost fashion designer, at Bride Dubai 2017. Setting the runway on fire was a magnificent line of the latest bridal and couture dresses in the most vibrant colours. It was Ritu Kumar's first appearance at Bride Dubai, which is the Middle East region's leading wedding and lifestyle extravaganza, and she surpassed the expectations.True to Ritu Kumar aesthetics, each outfit was a show stopper! The bridal line this season is inspired by traditional zardozi embroidery and kanjeevarams incorporated with contemporary designs and motifs in a range of saris, suits and lehngas. Made for the modern brides, the lehengas are a perfect blend of modern style with traditional sensibilities keeping in mind the comfort and versatility of the wearer. Equally stunning are the sarees and suits from the range available in a choice of fabrics such as net, chiffon, lace and georgette. Elegance of the garments is enhanced by the use of lace and gota patti work for the borders and dupattas with a hint of traditional karigari and embroideries.In addition to classic bridal wear, on the ramp was also a selection of party wear fromthat is all aboutwith a modern spirit. On offer this season are a fabulous choice of elegant and timeless garments that fuse flirtiness and fun with sophistication. Ritu Kumar's new party perfect collection mixes clean silhouettes, with bright prints and embellishments to make every woman look gorgeous no matter what the occasion. The collection comprises varied styles for formal eveningwear, ranging from long dresses, vintage skirts, embellished bold crop tops to midis rendered in warm winter shades of ecru, warm pinks and the classic black.Ritu Kumar is India's top most designer who has been patronized by international style icons and top Bollywood celebrities for over five decades. Being an anthropologist and a musuelogist, Ritu Kumar has been a foremost ambassador of the age-old Indian fabrics and crafts. Therefore her collections reflect the era of the ruling dynasties of India whereby she shares the spirit of the spinners, weavers, dyers, printers and embroiderers. She is inspired by the patronage given to these craftsmen by the erstwhile royalty that in turn fashioned the costumes of the Maharajas, Ranis and Nawabs. Some of the fabrics used in the era were the much acclaimed delicate muslin from Dacca, fine silk brocades from Varanasi, complex woollen weaves from Kashmir, intricate gold embroideries from Lahore and all of this comes together beautifully in her work.