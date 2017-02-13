 
News By Tag
* Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Palo Alto
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

Innovaccer to Impact and Improve Population Health With #Connect4Care at HIMSS'17

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Healthcare

Industry:
Health

Location:
Palo Alto - California - US

Subject:
Events

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Feb. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovaccer Inc. (http://www.innovaccer.com/), a Silicon Valley- Headquartered Healthcare analytics company, will be at HIMSS 2017 in Orlando, Florida to accelerate improvements in the value-based ecosystem with its revamped proprietary product, Datashop - the operating system that powers healthcare.

Innovaccer's revamped platform Datashop will have built-in Referral Management, Advanced Chronic Care Management, Patient Engagement, and MACRA solutions on top of the pre-existing holistic Population Health Management suite. The Innovaccer team will be there at HIMSS'17 to share the success of its customers and what all Datashop helped them achieve, as well as talk about the company's journey thus far in delivering better clinical and financial outcomes.

"Value-based reimbursements are the new watchwords in healthcare and this is where our major focus continues to be - in improving outcomes in all health care organizations. We are working to accelerate the transition to value-based care and help our clients fill the identified gaps across their acute, ambulatory, skilled nursing and home care setups," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO, and Co-founder at Innovaccer. "HIMSS has always been a great place to connect and learn about industry trends, share ideas, and contribute to making healthcare an affordable and equitable space.", says Abhinav.

Sandeep Gupta, Co-founder & COO at Innovaccer will be presenting Datashop functionalities at a session on "7 Stages of Value-Based Reimbursement" with one of the company's marquee clients, Mr. Mark Anderson, COO & VP of Operations of East Texas IPA. Mr.Anderson as a Healthcare Futurist with over 1,000 conference appearances on the needed improvements in healthcare will share his unique perspective on Value Based Reimbursement (VBR)  system and his insight on what level of technology is required to navigate through the 7 different Stages of VBR successfully. The session will be held at 10:30 AM on February 20th, at Population Care Management Center in HIMSS'17.

"I have been in the healthcare industry for over 40 years now, and clearly understand the challenges we face creating real-time knowledge and wisdom from numerous non-connected silos of information. We have moved to a Value-Based ecosystem with advanced tools offered by Innovaccer for measuring and quantifying - quality of care, outcomes, and costs.  With Datashop, we were able to measure our performances and build best practice care plans, have truly coordinated care, and engage with the patients and their families to ensure we can all meet and exceed clinical and financial guidelines," said Mark Anderson.

#Connect4Care

Innovaccer is putting a concerted effort into improving population health and achieve comprehensive value in care. In this pursuit, Innovaccer is going to donate $5 to Red Cross, Children International or Watsi or Save the Children or any other NGO of a visitors' choice so that underprivileged get better care. Innovaccer with its future-proof technology, is committed to making lives healthier through its #Connect4Care initiative and invites everyone to be a part of this commitment that will create impact at scale in improving population health.

Visit Innovaccer at  Booth # 6179-31 (http://www.innovaccer.com/himss) in Population Care Management Center.

To learn more about Datashop's offering, schedule a personal demo (http://www.innovaccer.com/quickstart).

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc (http://www.innovaccer.com/healthcare) is a Silicon Valley-headquartered, Healthcare analytics company. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data originating from all points of care, streamline the information flow and help organizations make powerful decisions based on the key insights and predictions from their data. Its proprietary product, Datashop enables organizations to use data as a source of innovation and has been deployed across 15 countries at academic institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Catholic Health Initiatives, Stratifi, Catalyst, MLK Community Hospital, El Paso HIE, Sonic Healthsystems, Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and Wolters Kluwers.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.

Media Contact
Innovaccer.inc
650-479-4891
sachin.saxena@innovaccer.com
End
Source:Innovaccer Inc.
Email:***@innovaccer.com
Posted By:***@innovaccer.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare
Industry:Health
Location:Palo Alto - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovaccer PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share