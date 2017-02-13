News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Innovaccer to Impact and Improve Population Health With #Connect4Care at HIMSS'17
Innovaccer's revamped platform Datashop will have built-in Referral Management, Advanced Chronic Care Management, Patient Engagement, and MACRA solutions on top of the pre-existing holistic Population Health Management suite. The Innovaccer team will be there at HIMSS'17 to share the success of its customers and what all Datashop helped them achieve, as well as talk about the company's journey thus far in delivering better clinical and financial outcomes.
"Value-based reimbursements are the new watchwords in healthcare and this is where our major focus continues to be - in improving outcomes in all health care organizations. We are working to accelerate the transition to value-based care and help our clients fill the identified gaps across their acute, ambulatory, skilled nursing and home care setups," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO, and Co-founder at Innovaccer. "HIMSS has always been a great place to connect and learn about industry trends, share ideas, and contribute to making healthcare an affordable and equitable space.", says Abhinav.
Sandeep Gupta, Co-founder & COO at Innovaccer will be presenting Datashop functionalities at a session on "7 Stages of Value-Based Reimbursement"
"I have been in the healthcare industry for over 40 years now, and clearly understand the challenges we face creating real-time knowledge and wisdom from numerous non-connected silos of information. We have moved to a Value-Based ecosystem with advanced tools offered by Innovaccer for measuring and quantifying - quality of care, outcomes, and costs. With Datashop, we were able to measure our performances and build best practice care plans, have truly coordinated care, and engage with the patients and their families to ensure we can all meet and exceed clinical and financial guidelines,"
#Connect4Care
Innovaccer is putting a concerted effort into improving population health and achieve comprehensive value in care. In this pursuit, Innovaccer is going to donate $5 to Red Cross, Children International or Watsi or Save the Children or any other NGO of a visitors' choice so that underprivileged get better care. Innovaccer with its future-proof technology, is committed to making lives healthier through its #Connect4Care initiative and invites everyone to be a part of this commitment that will create impact at scale in improving population health.
Visit Innovaccer at Booth # 6179-31 (http://www.innovaccer.com/
To learn more about Datashop's offering, schedule a personal demo (http://www.innovaccer.com/
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc (http://www.innovaccer.com/
For more information, please visit innovaccer.com or follow us on Twitter @innovaccer.
Media Contact
Innovaccer.inc
650-479-4891
sachin.saxena@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse