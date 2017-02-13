News By Tag
Allen Maintenance, Inc. Best Commercial Cleaning in Michigan
Build trust with Allen Maintenance Janitorial, a Lincoln Park, MI. commercial cleaning service provider.
When working with a commercial cleaning service provider, it is important to build trust. After all, doing so enables both parties to rely on each other for professional growth and development.
Allen Maintenance, Inc. not only thrives to build trust, but provides a sincere interest in the quality of services, they provide.
In fact, Allen Maintenance, Inc., is one of Michigan's best commercial cleaning service providers; now offering services in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, and Livingston counties.
Log on to view their informative Blog at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com
Or, log on to their Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com and learn more about the services this Lincoln Park, MI. professional corporation provides.
Services includes: damp and dry mopping, vacumming of floors, removal of waste, sanitation of trash cans, dusting, and removal of cob webs.
Media Contact
Kim McKinney
313.383.4840
amc54@comcast.net
