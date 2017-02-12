The Kindness Diaries Review: Netflix Does It Again

One Man's Quest to Ignite Goodwill and Transform Lives Around the World, Reviews

Traveling the world on the generosity of strangers.If you were moved by the Netflix Tony Robbins special then I trust that you will be equally moved by "The Kindness Diaries."Two of my favorite quotes from the series are:"Life begins at the end of your comfort zone."and"One of the greatest sins is to live an "unlived" life!"Leon Logothetis traded in his desk job to chase his dreams. He went to 40 places in nearly 20 countries in five months, with no money, food or places to stay.In "The Kindness Diaries: One Man's Quest To Ignite Goodwill and Transform Lives Around the World" we watch as Leon travels, literally, across the world without money, food, or shelter and relies the entire time on the kindness of strangers.Of course, as always, the cynics reading this will see it all as an elaborate publicity stunt. Since Leon produced a book about this journey that he later sold.Instead, I would have you focus on the 'regular people' who felt moved to help a total stranger from the kindess of their heart (without any knowledge about the financial renumeration that Leon might receive).To me these people are what made the documentary worth viewing.In every country he visited there were people kind enough to help.Yes, there were many indivduals, also caught on camera, who did not help (and were almost offended at the request).(Hey, it's still a pretty tough way to promote any book!)Here are some of the reviews from readers of the book:"Logothetis' thought-provoking account of his epic journey around the world is both entertaining and inspiring. It's a refreshing reminder that we all share two commonalities;the need for human connection and the ability to change the world with kindness."--Brad Jamison, Founder of Good Citizen"Leon Logothetis is a man of faith, but not the kind that exists solely in a church or temple. It's a faith in h humanity that will inspire you--on a journey, perhaps, but always to become a better version of yourself."--Catharine Hamm, Travel Editor, Los Angeles Times"Leon's gift for storytelling shines through in his powerful book, The Kindness Diaries. It's a big, bold adventure with a profound lesson at its heart--kindness matters and it exists all around us."--Anson Williams, Director, Producer, and Author of Singing to a Bulldog"Want an instant uplift? Read this wonderfully warm story about a guy who circumnavigated the globe in a motorbike powered by kindness. Your faith in humanity will be renewed!"--MJ Ryan, Co-creator of the Random Acts of Kindness series and author of The Happiness Makeover"The Kindness Diaries mixes entertainment and insight into a heady blend of help and hope. Ultimately, readers are invited to become more than armchair travelers--they can become kindness ambassadors."--Frances Coles Jones, President of Cole Media Management, National Bestselling Author