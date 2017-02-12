News By Tag
Celebrity Chef Zac Kara nominated for Young Entertainer Award
Master Chef Junior star recognized for Best Young Actor – Web Performance for his YouTube series, "Cooking with Zac"
The Young Entertainer Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization that was created by various members of the entertainment industry who wanted to provide a positive incentive for young entertainers to perfect their skills, to build a strong foundation of confidence that will benefit than, not only in their present acting career, but also in whatever path they wish to follow in their future, and to provide a scholarship to an individual or to other organization or institution assisting talented youth who might not otherwise be able to realize their dream.
This year's event is being held at the Globe Theatre at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday, March 19, 2017. The Red Carpet starts at 9:30am and the luncheon and awards ceremony start at 11:30am. The Young Entertainer Awards celebrates young performers ages 5 through 21 in feature films, TV, cable, web and live theater productions. Performer categories include leading, supporting, recurring, guest starring, voice over, ensemble cast. Projects must have aired on television or internet, in theater, performed on stage or exhibited at a US or international film festival.
Celebrity cook and television personality Zac Kara was a semi-finalist in the Final Four of Gordon Ramsay's Master Chef Junior cooking competition at age 12. He also appeared on Master Chef Celebrity Showdown, a reality cooking show which aired on the FOX network. He was also be featured on the Master Chef Cruise last November. Zac, now fourteen years old, is self-taught and attends culinary school online. He also stars and produces YouTube cooking shows, "Cooking up Life with Zac", "Cooking with Zac LIVE" (Periscope stream) and "Kickback with Zac" web series. He also earned a Top Five placement amongst 56 of the finest chefs in Orlando, FL at the Gourmet Soiree. He is currently working on a new YouTube cooking show geared to get teenagers cooking and into the kitchen. His first cookbook, "Cooking Up Life: Sharing My Love of Food with You" is now available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/
Zac has been featured on NBC's Today Show, ESPN's "The Undefeated" and the Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM. He has also been featured in the Orlando Sentinel, Orlando Weekly and Creer Magazine. He has also done charity work with Ronald McDonald House and Gourmet Soiree – a Florida Hospital Charity with Chef Robert Irvine, and served as a judge at the Orlando Junior Academy cooking competition for the Emeril Lagasse Foundation and the Central Florida YMCA Cooking Competition. He has been a contributing chef at Steve and Kate's Camp and been a celebrity speaker at the Feed the Children Gala. Zac has also been a speaker at the Cuisine Corner Series, sponsored by the Orange County Libraries. Zac is also a great student and gifted tennis player.
For more information about Zac Kara, visit him on the web at www.zac-kara.com and subscribe to his YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/
