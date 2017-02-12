Chelmsford in England to have Hindu temple soon

End

-- A non-profit Chelmsford Hindu Society has been formed to establish a Hindu temple in Chelmsford (East of England).This proposed temple will organize various rituals, puja and cultural programs; besides being a meeting place for the Hindu community. Starting with a temporary location, the Society plans have its own permanent place for the temple in the next few years, reports suggest.Society has been reportedly holding events at Little Waltham Memorial Hall, which included prayers, recitations, children's activities and community lunch. Society is creating a database of Hindus living in/around Chelmsford and is seeking donations and volunteers. Efforts are being made to register the Society, reportedly launched last summer, with Charity Commission for England and Wales.Meanwhile, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, commended efforts of temple leaders and area community towards realizing this Hindu temple.Rajan Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, further said that it was important to pass on Hindu spirituality, concepts and traditions to coming generations amidst so many distractions in the consumerist society and hoped that this temple would help in this direction. Zed stressed that instead of running after materialism;we should focus on inner search and realization of Self and work towards achieving moksh (liberation), which was the goal of Hinduism."Temples are the place that contains pure vibrations of magnetic and electric fields with positive energy", Society states on its website, and adds; "…a temple is a place where all devotees come with a common goal, i.e. to unite with the Almighty". Society's "vision" is "to promote Hindu ethos, traditions and spirituality"Society, whose members include Piyush Somaiya, reportedly claims the support of Diocese of Chelmsford of the Church of England and a Chelmsford Councilor.Chelmsford, in the London commuter belt, is centered on the confluence of the River Chelmer and the River Can. Patricia Hughes is the Mayor.Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about one billion adherents.