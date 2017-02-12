News By Tag
Winning Real Money With a Penny Auction
Penny Auction websites work totally different from regular online auction sites, such as eBay and Amazon. For participating in a Penny Auction, one needs to buy 'bid packs' which is a group of bids. A bid starts at $0.01 per auction. Every time a new participant enters the bid, the price of the item on auction rises by $0.01. When a bid is placed the timer will reset and countdown from 10 seconds. The last bidder when the timer hits 0 seconds wins the Auction.
At regular Penny Auction websites the bidders often buy or win products they don't really need. If so, they often try to sell the product. Unfortunately often getting a lesser price than the value of the item obtained at the Penny Auction.
Bitcoin is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. Bitcoin is correctly described as the first decentralized digital currency. The Bitcoin system works without a central repository. It is a person-to-person system without the need for a bank or single administrator. Bitcoin, the largest of its kind in terms of total market value.
New users will get 5 free bids on sign up to practice. Members can always take advantage of bonuses, promotions, and incentives on BitcoinPennyAuction Twitter and Facebook pages. Making Real Money With http://www.BitcoinPennyAuction.com Is Unique.
Media Contact
Pieter Boomsluiter
0031627286847
info@bitcoinpennyauction.com
