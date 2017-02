Winning Real Money With a Penny Auction

bitcoinpennyauctionlogo

Media Contact

Pieter Boomsluiter

0031627286847

info@bitcoinpennyauction.com Pieter Boomsluiter0031627286847

End

--New and innovative Penny Auction website. Official launch will take place April 16, 2017. The first Penny Auction that offers the Bitcoin as a 'product' to win combined with Buy Now option and 100% Money Back Guarantee. Users will take advantage of huge discounts on Bitcoins at up to 99% off the price. BitcoinPennyAuction.com offers: Bitcoin Penny Auction, Real-Time Price Index, Bitcoin Sell & Buy, Bitcoin News and more. This will take place in a fun and secure online environment.Penny Auction websites work totally different from regular online auction sites, such as eBay and Amazon. For participating in a Penny Auction, one needs to buy 'bid packs' which is a group of bids. A bid starts at $0.01 per auction. Every time a new participant enters the bid, the price of the item on auction rises by $0.01. When a bid is placed the timer will reset and countdown from 10 seconds. The last bidder when the timer hits 0 seconds wins the Auction.At regular Penny Auction websites the bidders often buy or win products they don't really need. If so, they often try to sell the product. Unfortunately often getting a lesser price than the value of the item obtained at the Penny Auction.Bitcoin is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. Bitcoin is correctly described as the first decentralized digital currency. The Bitcoin system works without a central repository. It is a person-to-person system without the need for a bank or single administrator. Bitcoin, the largest of its kind in terms of total market value.New users will get 5 free bids on sign up to practice. Members can always take advantage of bonuses, promotions, and incentives on BitcoinPennyAuction Twitter and Facebook pages. Making Real Money With http://www.BitcoinPennyAuction.com Is Unique.