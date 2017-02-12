 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Auction
* Internet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gouda
  South Holland
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Winning Real Money With a Penny Auction

 
 
bitcoinpennyauctionlogo
bitcoinpennyauctionlogo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Entertainment
* Auction
* Internet

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Gouda - South Holland - Netherlands

Subject:
* Companies

GOUDA, Netherlands - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- BitcoinPennyAuction.com: New and innovative Penny Auction website. Official launch will take place April 16, 2017. The first Penny Auction that offers the Bitcoin as a 'product' to win combined with Buy Now option and 100% Money Back Guarantee. Users will take advantage of huge discounts on Bitcoins at up to 99% off the price. BitcoinPennyAuction.com offers: Bitcoin Penny Auction, Real-Time Price Index, Bitcoin Sell & Buy, Bitcoin News and more. This will take place in a fun and secure online environment.

Penny Auction websites work totally different from regular online auction sites, such as eBay and Amazon. For participating in a Penny Auction, one needs to buy 'bid packs' which is a group of bids. A bid starts at $0.01 per auction. Every time a new participant enters the bid, the price of the item on auction rises by $0.01. When a bid is placed the timer will reset and countdown from 10 seconds. The last bidder when the timer hits 0 seconds wins the Auction.

At regular Penny Auction websites the bidders often buy or win products they don't really need. If so, they often try to sell the product. Unfortunately often getting a lesser price than the value of the item obtained at the Penny Auction.

Bitcoin is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. Bitcoin is correctly described as the first decentralized digital currency. The Bitcoin system works without a central repository. It is a person-to-person system without the need for a bank or single administrator. Bitcoin, the largest of its kind in terms of total market value.

New users will get 5 free bids on sign up to practice. Members can always take advantage of bonuses, promotions, and incentives on BitcoinPennyAuction Twitter and Facebook pages. Making Real Money With http://www.BitcoinPennyAuction.com Is Unique.

Media Contact
Pieter Boomsluiter
0031627286847
info@bitcoinpennyauction.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bitcoinpennyauction.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share