Legends MMA Opens Second School In Los Angeles

Get excited! A new Legends MMA school has opened in Los Angeles' Mid City area. This marks the second school for the brand, which was bought earlier this year by Clube Hollywood founder, Mark Bradford.

Legends MMA has opened their second school in Los Angeles's Mid-City at 2220 S. Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90007. Legends MMA was bought by Black Belt Mark Bradford, founder of Clube Hollywood, earlier in this year. "I am proud to watch each one achieve their goals" said Bradford. Bradford began his grappling training under World Famous MMA Trainer Greg Jackson in Albuquerque, NM. Through Greg, he met Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt World Champion Alberto Crane under which he trained to Black Belt. Bradford is a former Program Manager and Head Defensive Tactics / Use of Force / Physical Training Instructor for a federal law enforcement academy and has worked as a law enforcement officer for the last 18 years. He is also a Cooper Clinic Certified Personal Trainer (CPT). CrossFit Level 1 Instructor, CrossFit Olympic Lifting Instructor and Certified Russian Kettlebell Instructor under Pavel Tsatsouline. Legends MMA was started in 2004 by former Muay Thai fighter Chris Reilly under the auspices of the Bomb Squad and was renamed Legends MMA in 2006 when partners Randy "The Natural" Couture and Bas Rutten came on board. For more on Legends MMA, please visit http://www.LegendsMMA.com, for more on http://www.ClubeHollywood.com. Please direct all media queries to LegendsMMA@ppmg.info Stay up to date on Legends MMA Mid-City updates by checking out their website at http://www.legendsmma.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/legendsmmaMC/