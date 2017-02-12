News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Legends MMA Opens Second School In Los Angeles
Get excited! A new Legends MMA school has opened in Los Angeles' Mid City area. This marks the second school for the brand, which was bought earlier this year by Clube Hollywood founder, Mark Bradford.
"My focus is on reinvigorating Legends MMA. Over the years the school has been an incredible launch pad for some of the best fighters - and it will be again. Having taken on the Legends MMA brand and developing my first property - Clube Hollywood, we were faced with the need for a second school. I'm excited about the new facility. I've seen such growth in our students - whether one is training for the love of the sport or the intention of competing, I am proud to watch each one achieve their goals" said Bradford.
Bradford began his grappling training under World Famous MMA Trainer Greg Jackson in Albuquerque, NM. Through Greg, he met Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt World Champion Alberto Crane under which he trained to Black Belt. Bradford is a former Program Manager and Head Defensive Tactics / Use of Force / Physical Training Instructor for a federal law enforcement academy and has worked as a law enforcement officer for the last 18 years. He is also a Cooper Clinic Certified Personal Trainer (CPT). CrossFit Level 1 Instructor, CrossFit Olympic Lifting Instructor and Certified Russian Kettlebell Instructor under Pavel Tsatsouline.
Bradford is the former Head Defensive Tactics / Use of Force / Physical Training Instructor for a federal law enforcement academy and has worked as a Federal law enforcement officer for the past 18 years. He is also a Cooper Clinic Certified Personal Trainer (CPT). CrossFit Level 1 Instructor, CrossFit Olympic Lifting Instructor and Certified Russian Kettlebell Instructor under Pavel Tsatsouline.
Legends MMA was started in 2004 by former Muay Thai fighter Chris Reilly under the auspices of the Bomb Squad and was renamed Legends MMA in 2006 when partners Randy "The Natural" Couture and Bas Rutten came on board.
For more on Legends MMA, please visit http://www.LegendsMMA.com, for more on http://www.ClubeHollywood.com. Please direct all media queries to LegendsMMA@ppmg.info
Stay up to date on Legends MMA Mid-City updates by checking out their website at http://www.legendsmma.com/
Media Contact
Popular Press Media Group
310-860-7774
legendsmma@ppmg.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse