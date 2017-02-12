 
Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Legends MMA Opens Second School In Los Angeles

Get excited! A new Legends MMA school has opened in Los Angeles' Mid City area. This marks the second school for the brand, which was bought earlier this year by Clube Hollywood founder, Mark Bradford.
 
 
Legends MMA launches second school in Los Angeles' Mid City.
Legends MMA launches second school in Los Angeles' Mid City.
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Legends MMA has opened their second school in Los Angeles's Mid-City at 2220 S. Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90007. Legends MMA was bought by Black Belt Mark Bradford, founder of Clube Hollywood, earlier in this year.

"My focus is on reinvigorating Legends MMA. Over the years the school has been an incredible launch pad for some of the best fighters - and it will be again.  Having taken on the Legends MMA brand and developing my first property - Clube Hollywood, we were faced with the need for a second school.  I'm excited about the new facility.  I've seen such growth in our students - whether one is training for the love of the sport or the intention of competing, I am proud to watch each one achieve their goals" said Bradford.

Bradford began his grappling training under World Famous MMA Trainer Greg Jackson in Albuquerque, NM.  Through Greg, he met Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt World Champion Alberto Crane under which he trained to Black Belt.  Bradford is a former Program Manager and Head Defensive Tactics / Use of Force / Physical Training Instructor for a federal law enforcement academy and has worked as a  law enforcement officer for the last 18 years.  He is also a Cooper Clinic Certified Personal Trainer (CPT). CrossFit Level 1 Instructor, CrossFit Olympic Lifting Instructor and Certified Russian Kettlebell Instructor under Pavel Tsatsouline.



Legends MMA was started in 2004 by former Muay Thai fighter Chris Reilly under the auspices of the Bomb Squad and was renamed Legends MMA in 2006 when partners Randy "The Natural" Couture and Bas Rutten came on board.

For more on Legends MMA, please visit http://www.LegendsMMA.com, for more on http://www.ClubeHollywood.com.  Please direct all media queries to LegendsMMA@ppmg.info

Stay up to date on Legends MMA Mid-City updates by checking out their website at   http://www.legendsmma.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/legendsmmaMC/

Media Contact
Popular Press Media Group
310-860-7774
legendsmma@ppmg.info
End
Source:Legends MMA / Clube Hollywood
Email:***@ppmg.info Email Verified
