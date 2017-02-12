News By Tag
Shannon's is gearing up for its biannual Fine Art Auction with 250 quality artworks on April 27th
Shannon's biannual Fine Art Auction, slated for the evening of Thursday, April 27th, will feature 250 lots of quality American and European paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints, online and in the firm's showroom in Milford, Connecticut.
Notable highlights will include scenes of New York City led by a large, early work by Guy C. Wiggins titled Washington Square expected to fetch $50,000-75,000;
Regionalist art will feature large-format paintings by Dale Nichols and Daniel Celentano. The Dale Nichols, titled Mid-Nation Winter (1967), dates from a desirable period in the artist's career and is an impressive 30 inch by 40 inch canvas. It's expected to sell for $50,000-75,000. The Daniel Celentano depicts Long Island potato farmers and has an estimate of $20,000-30,000. A partial label on the reverse indicates it is probably Homage (1943), from the Carnegie International exhibition that year. Celentano was Thomas Hart Benton's first and youngest student and this painting is clearly a tribute to his teacher's famous regionalist style.
American watercolors in the auction will include Grouse Hunter in a Landscape by Ogden M. Pleissner, in remarkable condition, estimated at $25,000-35,000;
Leading figurative works in the sale will include J.G. Brown's adorable Shoeshine Boy, estimated at $8,000-12,000;
The sale will also feature fresh-to-the-
Other highlights will include industrial, WPA-era oil paintings by Henry Gasser, John Grabach, George Ennis and others. Hudson River School paintings will be led by an important Daniel Huntington View of Lake Mohonk, (1899), expected to breeze to $30,000-50,000;
Consignments are accepted year round. For the April 27th auction, consignments will be accepted through March 15th. Shannon's produces an extensive 132-page color catalog, which is available for sale on their website (shannons.com)
Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (203) 877-1711; or, e-mail them at info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, April 27th auction, please visit www.shannons.com. Updates are posted frequently.
