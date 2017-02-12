 
February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


Shannon's is gearing up for its biannual Fine Art Auction with 250 quality artworks on April 27th

Shannon's biannual Fine Art Auction, slated for the evening of Thursday, April 27th, will feature 250 lots of quality American and European paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints, online and in the firm's showroom in Milford, Connecticut.
 
 
Oil on canvas winter scene by Dale Nichols (1904-1995), signed and dated 1922.
Oil on canvas winter scene by Dale Nichols (1904-1995), signed and dated 1922.
 
MILFORD, Conn. - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Shannon's biannual Fine Art Auction, slated for the evening of Thursday, April 27th, will feature 250 lots of quality American and European paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints. For those unable to attend in person, internet bidding will be available through Invaluable.com.

Notable highlights will include scenes of New York City led by a large, early work by Guy C. Wiggins titled Washington Square expected to fetch $50,000-75,000; other views of New York City by various artists, including Johann Berthelsen; and a 19th century view of New York Harbor by Granville-Perkins that's estimated to bring $6,000-8,000.

Regionalist art will feature large-format paintings by Dale Nichols and Daniel Celentano. The Dale Nichols, titled Mid-Nation Winter (1967), dates from a desirable period in the artist's career and is an impressive 30 inch by 40 inch canvas. It's expected to sell for $50,000-75,000. The Daniel Celentano depicts Long Island potato farmers and has an estimate of $20,000-30,000. A partial label on the reverse indicates it is probably Homage (1943), from the Carnegie International exhibition that year. Celentano was Thomas Hart Benton's first and youngest student and this painting is clearly a tribute to his teacher's famous regionalist style.

American watercolors in the auction will include Grouse Hunter in a Landscape by Ogden M. Pleissner, in remarkable condition, estimated at $25,000-35,000; The Thoroughfare (1922), by Frank Weston Benson, expected to hit $25,000-35,000; and two watercolors by Jane Peterson: At the Foot of the Rialto Bridge (est. $15,000-25,000) and Venice, Late Afternoon (est. $12,000-18,000).

Leading figurative works in the sale will include J.G. Brown's adorable Shoeshine Boy, estimated at $8,000-12,000; and a whimsical Ralph Cahoon mermaid group titled Mother's Little Helpers, offered at $10,000-15,000.

The sale will also feature fresh-to-the-market Modern and Contemporary art. An early allegorical painting by top-tier artist Mark Tansey, done in his characteristic early monochromatic style, will be offered together with an etching at $25,000-35,000. Other offerings will include a pair of painted wood sculptures by Louise Nevelson at $12,000-18,000; and an abstract painting by Alice Mattern at $15,000-25,000. Shannon's set a record price for Mattern at its sale, when a painting by the artist brought $31,200.

Other highlights will include industrial, WPA-era oil paintings by Henry Gasser, John Grabach, George Ennis and others. Hudson River School paintings will be led by an important Daniel Huntington View of Lake Mohonk, (1899), expected to breeze to $30,000-50,000; and important paintings by John Williamson, Samuel Coleman, William Hart and others.

Consignments are accepted year round. For the April 27th auction, consignments will be accepted through March 15th. Shannon's produces an extensive 132-page color catalog, which is available for sale on their website (shannons.com). A large, 8-page color brochure will be mailed to more than 18,000 clients.

Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (203) 877-1711; or, e-mail them at info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, April 27th auction, please visit www.shannons.com. Updates are posted frequently.

