News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
San Diego's Hottest Country Artist Steven Ybarra Releases New Single
Singer/Songwriter Steven Ybarra Releases New Country Pop Single, "Why Would I Do That."
"Why Would I Do That" is a unique, upbeat country pop song that easily snagged 2 spots on the 2017 GRAMMY ballot. Ybarra's last CD release, What I Really Want to Say, did the same in 2015 and hit the iTunes top 100 Country chart on release day. "Sum of Two Hearts" from the CD won the country category at the Durango Songwriter's Expo, and 'Stand' made the Top 10 New Country Countdown on Best Country Radio. The momentum is accelerating quickly for Ybarra and there's no stopping this talent from going all the way.
His country pop sound captivates his audience and reels them in from the first note. Ybarra is a member of the Country Music Association the Academy of Country Music, ASCAP, and the GRAMMY Recording Academy. He tours nationally and has been the featured opening act for Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Gavin DeGraw, and many others.
For more information go to Stevenybarra.com.
Song link: https://soundcloud.com/
Contact
Wendy Quirk
***@stevenybarra.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse