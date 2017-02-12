 
News By Tag
* Nashville
* Grammy
* Country Pop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

San Diego's Hottest Country Artist Steven Ybarra Releases New Single

Singer/Songwriter Steven Ybarra Releases New Country Pop Single, "Why Would I Do That."
 
 
WHY WOULD I DO THAT-SINGLE
WHY WOULD I DO THAT-SINGLE
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer-songwriter Steven Ybarra's new single "Why Would I Do That" is already creating a buzz and making its way onto radio airwaves.

"Why Would I Do That" is a unique, upbeat country pop song that easily snagged 2 spots on the 2017 GRAMMY ballot. Ybarra's last CD release, What I Really Want to Say, did the same in 2015 and hit the iTunes top 100 Country chart on release day. "Sum of Two Hearts" from the CD won the country category at the Durango Songwriter's Expo, and 'Stand' made the Top 10 New Country Countdown on Best Country Radio. The momentum is accelerating quickly for Ybarra and there's no stopping this talent from going all the way.

His country pop sound captivates his audience and reels them in from the first note. Ybarra is a member of the Country Music Association the Academy of Country Music, ASCAP, and the GRAMMY Recording Academy. He tours nationally and has been the featured opening act for Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Gavin DeGraw, and many others.

For more information go to Stevenybarra.com.

Song link: https://soundcloud.com/stevenybarramusic/sets/why-would-i...

Contact
Wendy Quirk
***@stevenybarra.com
End
Source:Sky 3 Entertaiment
Email:***@stevenybarra.com Email Verified
Tags:Nashville, Grammy, Country Pop
Industry:Entertainment
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Steven Ybarra Music News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share