News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Website For Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses
We offer technical services that help take some work off new entrepreneurs plates' and get them online FAST.
"If I was down to my last dollar in my marketing budget, I'd spend it on PR."…Bill Gates
The new website can be viewed at www.CarleneKelsey.com, which offers online services for new entrepreneurs and helps them solve their marketing dilemmas. Our clients need to be able to promote their new businesses, services and products by using affordable, proven online marketing strategies.
There are not many affordable options for entrepreneurs to learn online marketing and promotion strategies that will help them build long term businesses. They often struggle with the online systems, and understanding the technical aspects required to get online visibility.
Our company helps unravel the technical details and provide a valuable service which includes:
-eMail Marketing and Newsletter Creation
-Social Media Set Up and Management
-Word Press Web Design and Strategy
-Reputation Management
-Press Release Writing and Distribution
-And much more….
Carlene has been dedicated to helping entrepreneurs get started online since 2009 and has worked with many different business sectors including, corporate coaches, authors, online marketing professionals, sales managers, and healers.
Our mission has always been to offer affordable solutions to new entrepreneurs so they don't have to learn all the technical requirements on their own at start up.
More About www.CarleneKelsey.com
Founded in 2009 by Carlene Kelsey who began working as a technical virtual assistant helping to build WordPress websites, and offering business coaching sessions to help organize and structure the immediate needs of her clients. Systems that offer free or low expense for Online Marketing and Social Media Marketing solutions are her main avenues to help her customers when they are just starting out and do not have huge budgets. The company's mission statement is: "To help as many entrepreneurs as possible get their businesses visibility online by not spending a fortune and making the online world work for and promote them 24/7."
To learn more about the website you should visit it online, email hello@carlenekelsey.com or call 1.844.920.9204.
Media Contact
Carlene Kelsey, Online Expert and Strategist
844.920.9204
***@carlenekelsey.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse