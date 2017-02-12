 
News By Tag
* Social Media
* Wordpress Websites
* Online Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Princeton
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


New Website For Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

We offer technical services that help take some work off new entrepreneurs plates' and get them online FAST.
 
 
carlenekelseydotcom_logo
carlenekelseydotcom_logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Social Media
Wordpress Websites
Online Marketing

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Princeton - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Websites

PRINCETON, N.J. - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Carlene Kelsey, an established WordPress Web Designer and Social Media Manager, today announced the launch of a new website for entrepreneurs.

"If I was down to my last dollar in my marketing budget, I'd spend it on PR."…Bill Gates

The new website can be viewed at www.CarleneKelsey.com, which offers online services for new entrepreneurs and helps them solve their marketing dilemmas.  Our clients need to be able to promote their new businesses, services and products by using affordable, proven online marketing strategies.

There are not many affordable options for entrepreneurs to learn online marketing and promotion strategies that will help them build long term businesses.  They often struggle with the online systems, and understanding the technical aspects required to get online visibility.

Our company helps unravel the technical details and provide a valuable service which includes:

-eMail Marketing and Newsletter Creation

-Social Media Set Up and Management

-Word Press Web Design and Strategy

-Reputation Management

-Press Release Writing and Distribution

-And much more….

Carlene has been dedicated to helping entrepreneurs get started online since 2009 and has worked with many different business sectors including, corporate coaches, authors, online marketing professionals, sales managers, and healers.

Our mission has always been to offer affordable solutions to new entrepreneurs so they don't have to learn all the technical requirements on their own at start up.

More About www.CarleneKelsey.com

Founded in 2009 by Carlene Kelsey who began working as a technical virtual assistant helping to build WordPress websites, and offering business coaching sessions to help organize and structure the immediate needs of her clients.  Systems that offer free or low expense for Online Marketing and Social Media Marketing solutions are her main avenues to help her customers when they are just starting out and do not have huge budgets.  The company's mission statement is: "To help as many entrepreneurs as possible get their businesses visibility online by not spending a fortune and making the online world work for and promote them 24/7."

To learn more about the website you should visit it online, email hello@carlenekelsey.com or call 1.844.920.9204.

Media Contact
Carlene Kelsey, Online Expert and Strategist
844.920.9204
***@carlenekelsey.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carlenekelsey.com Email Verified
Tags:Social Media, Wordpress Websites, Online Marketing
Industry:Marketing
Location:Princeton - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share