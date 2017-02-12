New and Upcoming - Kasbah Professional Impressions

 
February 2017
SHAWNEE, Okla. - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- "Let us help you get the recognition you have earned!"

Kasbah Professional Impressions          https://www.fiverr.com/s2/77086c1f5e (https://www.fiverr.com/s2/77086c1f5e)

February 10, 2017

Press Release - Launch

Kasbah Professional Impressions (KPI) is a new and upcoming freelance provider on Fiverr.com. KPI sets themselves apart from the thousands of other freelancers on the Fiverr platform with their exceptional resume and cover letter editing, creative design work, and most impressively the capability of translating resumes between the English and Arabic languages.

It is not surprising that the three talented individuals who make up KPI seized the opportunity to build such a viable business. What is astonishing is the low cost they charge for such top-quality work. KPI offers a wide variety of services customized to fit your needs. Services are offered as low as $15.00 for a basic package and reach as high as $60.00 for their most comprehensive package, which includes eye catching graphic designs and/or expert translation.

It is well-known that employers seek out bilingual candidates, but a less known fact is that Arabic is the fastest growing language commonly spoken in the United States. American-Arabic employees are an asset in today's workforce, use this to your advantage, submit an English and Arabic resume.

KPI's niche market could be considered the Arabic population, however their services are beneficial to all seeking entry to mid-level positions. KPI's diverse staff contributes their own specialized touch. Two sets of eyes are always better than one and Kasbah guarantees each client's resume will be reviewed by a minimum of two people.

Competition is fierce; you must represent yourself, take the necessary measures to standout.
