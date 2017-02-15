

Oregon Mom- Invents Super-Grip-Lock a Godsend says Police LEBANON, Ore. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Oregon Mom Invents a Godsend!



Everyone has the right to know that bump keys are sold online. They open deadbolts and passage locks nearly as fast as a working key putting everyone at risk. If you rent- or stay in a hotel/motel- passkeys and pass cards are misused every day- everywhere.



An Oregon mom working to solve this problem- discovered if the deadbolt handle is held in the locked position it can't be unlocked by anyone. She invented a durable hook & loop fabric Strap called Super-Grip-Lock to do that job. It turns a deadbolt into a privacy lock that cannot be opened with any key. It works at home and in hotels and motels.



Police call it a Godsend. No tools are needed. Directions are on the product. Just attach and wrap as directed. So simple a child can use it said Police Lt. Bryon.



Homeowners, renters, and travelers can instantly protect themselves against bump keys, passkeys or pass-cards by following the directions on the product.



The National Locksmith evaluating locks for the Lock Industry since 1929 reported: "There is an unlimited potential for customers." "Even when using a working key and a pair of pliers the key broke but the deadbolt remained locked." How great is that?



Lt. Bryon 23-year police veteran wrote the LEAA a coalition of law-enforcement experts, "This Strap is a Godsend for the traveling public and those who live in rentals."



The International Association of Police Chiefs never endorses any product but they introduced Super-Grip-Lock to law enforcement in the Police Chief Magazine.



The Electronic Retail Association represents 450 companies in 45 nations awarded Super-Grip-Lock- "One of the Ten Most Marketable Products of the Year Award."



If you would like to protect yourself against bump keys, passkeys or pass-cards it's easy. Super- Grip-Lock is one of a kind- industry tested and police endorsed. All information can be found on our Website at



Everyone has the right to know how to protect themselves and you have our permission to share any part of the information and photo's attached or available on our website.



Everyone has the right to know that bump keys are sold online. They open deadbolts and passage locks nearly as fast as a working key putting everyone at risk. If you rent- or stay in a hotel/motel-passkeys and pass cards are misused every day- everywhere.An Oregon mom working to solve this problem- discovered if the deadbolt handle is held in the locked position it can't be unlocked by anyone. She invented a durable hook & loop fabric Strap called Super-Grip-Lock to do that job. It turns a deadbolt into a privacy lock that cannot be opened with any key. It works at home and in hotels and motels.Police call it a Godsend. No tools are needed. Directions are on the product. Just attach and wrap as directed. So simple a child can use it said Police Lt. Bryon.Homeowners, renters, and travelers can instantly protect themselves against bump keys, passkeys or pass-cards by following the directions on the product.The National Locksmith evaluating locks for the Lock Industry since 1929 reported: "There is an unlimited potential for customers." "Even when using a working key and a pair of pliers the key broke but the deadbolt remained locked." How great is that?Lt. Bryon 23-year police veteran wrote the LEAA a coalition of law-enforcement experts, "This Strap is a Godsend for the traveling public and those who live in rentals."The International Association of Police Chiefs never endorses any product but they introduced Super-Grip-Lock to law enforcement in the Police Chief Magazine.The Electronic Retail Association represents 450 companies in 45 nations awarded Super-Grip-Lock-"One of the Ten Most Marketable Products of the Year Award."If you would like to protect yourself against bump keys, passkeys or pass-cards it's easy. Super-Grip-Lock is one of a kind- industry tested and police endorsed. All information can be found on our Website at www.supergriplock.com Everyone has the right to know how to protect themselves and you have our permission to share any part of the information and photo's attached or available on our website.


