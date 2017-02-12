 
Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

THE WEEKLINGS Step to the Stage on the LIVE GingerNewYork TV Show in New York City

Band Members JOE BELLIA and JOHN MERJAVE Drop by the GNY TV Show to Promote their New Album - STUDIO 2 - Recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London. Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios. Friday Feb 24th, Time Warner Cable Ch 34 and 1995, 2pm.
 
 
John Merjave (L) Host Ginger Broderick and Joe Bellia (R)
John Merjave (L) Host Ginger Broderick and Joe Bellia (R)
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- GingerNewYork's TV show featuring - THE WEEKLINGS - will re-air February 24, 2017 at 2:00pm available exclusively on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) Channels: 34 and 1995 (TWC) 82 (RCN) 33 (FIOS). The GingerNewYork/The Weeklings segment was originally taped on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Manhattan Neighborhood Network Studio located at 537 W 59th Street, New York, New York.

The Weeklings: While together only two years, are already making their mark in the entertainment business. They are in heavy rotation at a number of radio stations. Their song "Little Elvis" earned the title of "Coolest Song in the World" for a week on Sirius/XM's "Little Steven's Underground Garage" channel.  Last year, their song "You Know What To Do", a rare George Harrison composition from their well received debut album "Monophonic", was voted the #2 "Coolest Song of the Year" on the Underground Garage.

PHOTO CREDIT: GingerNewYork TV Show

The Weeklings, "Studio 2" is special music, ready for the largest audiences. Their sold-out "Studio 2" CD Release Concert was recorded for an upcoming "Loft Session" on Sirius/XM Channel 30. Chris Carter, host of "Breakfast With The Beatles/British Invasion", 95.5 KLOS-FM/XM Ch. 21 was clearly impressed by The Weeklings. Carter said that "Studio 2 is the GREATEST Rock 'N' Roll long player of the year 2016."

The Weeklings was very well received on the BBC Merseyside radio show hosted by rock music author Spencer Leigh and his panel of reviewers. As a result, it was suggested The Weeklings come to Liverpool to perform.

The Weeklings have distinguished themselves in the music world. They flew to England to record at Abbey Road Studios. After discussing ideas with former Beatles recording engineers Ken Scott and Alan Parsons, they recorded in the very room called Studio 2, where The Beatles had worked. In a most unusual move, The Weeklings recorded "Studio 2" using vintage 1960's equipment and some of the same instruments used by the Beatles (including the actual piano used in "A Day in the Life") to produce their iconic albums.

The ever growing Weeklings fan base has been supportive and enthusiastic since the group started, and shows have been sold-out. More than 2,500 fans attended the band's performance at The Asbury Park Christmas tree lighting show in December 2016. There were approximately 3,500 fans at an outdoor concert in Bensalem, PA. (Source: Publicist: Maureen Pietoso)

Band Members - The Weeklings:
Lefty Weekling (Glen Burtnik), bass guitar/vocals: former member of Styx and current member of The Orchestra, comprised of former members of Electric Light Orchestra. Portrayed Paul McCartney in the Broadway production of Beatlemania. Platinum and gold record awarded songwriter, composed songs for John Waite, Styx, Randy Travis, Marshall Crenshaw, Patty Smyth and Don Henley.

Rocky Weekling (John Merjave) lead guitar/vocals: longstanding member of The Fest for Beatles Fans house band, Liverpool, performed with Billy Preston, Donovan, Ronnie Spector, Billy J. Kramer, Denny Laine and many others.

Smokestack Weekling (Joe Bellia) drums/vocals: He has been the drummer with Southside Johnny, Dave Mason, Marshall Crenshaw, The Cryers, Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren, Rick Derringer, Jon Bon Jovi and many others.

Zeek Weekling (Bob Burger) rhythm guitar/vocals: gold record awarded song writer whose credits include Styx, Donnie Iris, HBO pictures, Kasim Sulton and others. Performed with Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Jon Bon Jovi.

Selected Media:
http://www.goldminemag.com/blogs/reviews-reviews-and-more-reviews-2016-wrapup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tu-hu6ENqGE&feature=youtu.be



Upcoming Performances:
The Cutting Room
Thursday, Feb 23, 9:30pm
44 East 32nd Street
New York City
http://thecuttingroomnyc.com/

The Fest for Beatles Fans
Hyatt Regency - Jersey City, NJ
Sunday, March 5th, 3pm
http://www.thefest.com

For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.weeklings.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weeklings/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeeklingsMusic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChMj9ObLy7z-64UjL2MzEjg

For Media Inquiries:
Publicist: Maureen Pietoso
Email: Maureen@laurelcanyonrecords.com
Telephone: 908-415-1034

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
