

Is 'Drops of Rain' a Spiritual Awakening? A screaming, "Skiiiielaaaar, I can't seeee youuu…" // "Perhaps... that which you view as... dark... is fighting alongside you." // My fingers, that feeling of wanting to just let go, moved through all of me, "Why?" // "Why... not?" Perhaps... consider... the idea of... something different... make a difference SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Scott P. Casey has combined the publication of a new and rather unusual story with a project to begin creating a non-profit organization focused on benefiting those in the Pigeon Forge and Sevierville areas of eastern Tennessee.



He has added a little twist to a common practice as he explains, "There is always the idea of giving people an incentive to donate money and I thought take this a step further. "I said why not give stories to people for free only asking that if you really like a story, please share it with someone and if you really, really like a story, please come back and donate just $5.00."



He has chosen 'GoFundMe' as the platform to begin creating this non-profit that he will be in charge of and responsible for to bring attention and donations to non-profit organizations in his local area. Ideally, he would like to start with Veterans of War, an animal shelter and an overall 'Comfort Dog' organization.



His short introduction video:







Emphasizing the 'Local' aspect Scott states, "The focus on local non-profit organizations is something that is important to me as I would enjoy personally interacting with them to connect with them and better understand what they are experiencing as well learning more about myself. This will also ensure that the money flowing through me is properly used."



Right now, Scott is asking for a little help to jump start this project as he is presenting the first story that you can read for free at:



http://www.gofundme.com/ drops-of-rain



He describes this first story as not quite as confusing as Christopher Nolan's movie 'Momento' and not as quite as bizarre as M. Night Shyamalan's movie 'Split' but presents the idea of a spiritual awakening in the midst of a period of chaos and fear.



Scott also adds, "In one sense, there's nothing new here, every story has already been told yet remember what Roger Ebert said, 'It's not what a movie is about, it's how it is about it.' And I would also add, 'It's not the story, it's in the tell.'"



Excerpt: 'Drops of Rain'...



(From Above) ... His two words, 'Why not?' echo past and forward a vibration compelling I seem to know a powerful force invades me I am on the roof but no one; wait, there is a sound not unlike the wind I can see a tunnel in the raindrops Skielar moving at Skielar speed I am running across the roof following the cleared path of raindrops but they close in on me I am forced to make my own way dodging barely seen ventilation pipes the metal housing of heating and air units I reach the opposite edge of the roof.



Nothing.



No one.



I turn to look back the way I had come almost able to see the path I had traced. I look down at the roof and in the deepening darkness I cast no shadow.



Somewhere I hear the sound of a door closing and I move and understand.



I am a shadow.



Photo:

