Industry News





The Unwritable Rant Releases Mike Rowe Interview On New Syndication Networks

 
 
Mike Rowe on The Unwritable Rant podcast
CHICAGO - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Unwritable Rant show, hosted by author Juliette Miranda, is excited to announce syndication partnerships with Internet radio stations ipmNation and Radio Vegas.

The weekly show runs 30 minutes and features storytelling, humor and celebrity interviews. New episodes of The Unwritable Rant air on ipmnation.com Saturdays at 6 p.m. EST and on radiovegas.rocks on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST. and Saturdays at 7 p.m. EST. Best-of episodes can be also heard on ipmNation weekdays at 3 p.m EST.

"It's exciting to be a part of such great networks," says host Miranda. "I'm thrilled to be joining a tremendous group of broadcasters."

The debut broadcast episode of The Unwritable Rant featured an interview with TV host and trade activist Mike Rowe. Often referred to as "the dirtiest man on TV," Rowe has travelled the country as host of "Dirty Jobs" on the Discovery Channel and "Somebody's Gotta Do It" on CNN.

In the revealing and humorous 30-minute interview, Rowe discusses the lessons he learned exploring skilled trades on television, discusses the scholarships available through the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, and shares a revealing story about how he records his podcast, "The Way I Heard It."

For more information on The Unwritable Rant, visit http://www.theunwritablerant.com

Media Contact
David the Producer
info@juliettemiranda.com
Source:
Email:***@juliettemiranda.com Email Verified
