Two Special 2017 Camaro Dream Giveaway Cars To Be Featured at Concours d'Elegance in Amelia Island

Two special Chevrolet Camaros will be displayed at the Concours d'Elegance held at Amelia Island on March 11th and 12th in the Dream Giveaway tent. Special guest Ken Lingenfelter will be on hand speaking with guests about the Signature ZL1.