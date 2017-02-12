Is It Safe to Travel to Turkey? This question has been asked endless times in the past 2 years. However recent information has indicated that it is perfectly fine to fly to Turkey for a vacation. MARMARIS, Turkey - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Although there has been a decline in charter sales in the gulet industry for 2017, after the US election, inquiries and booking confirmations have proven that some travellers have accepted that there is no threat to visit Turkey for their gulet cruise holidays in 2017; according to statistics from various yacht charter companies.



"The first question to ask before this is, is any major holiday destination safe? I fly between Canada and Turkey for business frequently, and have never felt unsafe between terminals and afterwards during my stay - which lasts up to 3 months. There is no reason to cast out Turkey for holidays", states Mirya Yachting Canada official Ms. Melissa.



Based on sources, the Turkish holidaymakers living in Turkey and those living overseas, have started booking their gulet cruises for the 2017 summer season. The months of July and August have shown to be the most popular. "We are receiving calls everyday from clients wanting to reserve their gulet for their family vacation, as well as inquiries from travel agents in Istanbul and Ankara", explains Mirya Yachting Turkey official Mr.Baris. "No doubt if the Turkish are keen to holiday in their own country, the sense of unsafe travel has certainly been dismissed", states.



"Some clients have booked their flights to Rhodes or Kos but have chosen their yacht charter itinerary in Turkey. People miss Turkey, they want to come back. Charter prices are cheaper, there is more choice in gulet charters and the terms are more flexibility compared to other countries that also charter Turkish gulets", says Ms.Melissa.



As indicated, yes, Turkey is safe to travel to. While the world will never be crime-free, travellers considering their holiday destination options might also like to reconsider visiting Turkey again, or even for the first time and explore the timeless turquoise coast on a Turkish gulet charter.

Source : Mirya Yachting


