Closing & Opening Doors to Suicide Intervention & Prevention Seminar and Brunch
Recover and discover better living. On average, one person dies by suicide approximately every 6.5 hours in the state of Michigan.
Youth experiencing bullying in school or online social media and anyone suffering or battling with suicide tendencies are invited to break bread and learn ways to cope and how to avoid the triggers that may lead to suicide. Parents and family members may also attend.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, SUICIDE: MICHIGAN 2016 FACTS & FIGURES, lists suicide as the second leading cause of death for ages 10 – 34; 4tH leading cause of death for ages 35-54 and 8tH for ages 55-64 and 18tH for ages 65 and older. Over twice as many people in Michigan die by suicide than by homicide. The total deaths to suicide in Michigan reflect a total of 27,895 years of potential life lost before age 65. See the attached chart for additional facts.
Pastor Turner has been in private practice as a family counselor since 1997. She has a master's degree in pastoral counseling and Doctorate of Ministry. She has served as board member/trainer for COBAP, a substance abuse treatment and prevention program and currently serves as Chaplain for the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Michigan.
"We will continue our efforts to reach out beyond the walls of the church to do God's work and save lives. Attendance will gauge the demand to continue the series," said Rev. Dr. Turner.
Professional Counselors will be in attendance to offer ongoing help for those seeking further assistance. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 800-273-8255. Available 24 hours every day.
RSVP to pastoraudry@
Contact
Carmen Carter
***@cjcmediagroup.com
End
