 
News By Tag
* Art Event
* California Event
* Art Gallery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312


Announcing 25 Years Pop Art Retrospective at II Tramezzino Cafe and Gallery

Il Tramezzino Cafe & Exchange Room Gallery are proud to exhibit 25 years of fine art work and motion picture by Warhol progeny, Ralph Michael Brekan.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Art Event
California Event
Art Gallery

Industry:
Event

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Events

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Announcing 25 Years Pop Art Retrospective at II Tramezzino Cafe and Gallery

February 2017. Il Tramezzino Cafe & Exchange Room Gallery are proud to exhibit 25 years of fine art work and motion picture by Warhol progeny, Ralph Michael Brekan. Brekan continues the tradition of California Assemblage utilizing reeylced theatrical lighting filters, or "gels" as they are called in stagecraft. The Warhol styled color themes and subject matter has made Brekan's work highly visible in the international art scene. Since 2001, Brekan has exhibited his artwork globally in twelve cities, seven countries, and on three continents. This exclusive engagement offers Los Angeles art lovers the uniques opportunity to sample original artworks from Brekan's impressive 25 year career.

This exclusive engagement will feature DJ Buddha Supreme from Truth Seekers Radio (KPFK FM 90.7). A special live performance by SURPRISE artist TBA!

All actors, artists and local celebrities are all invited to join me for photo ops on the red carpet from 7:00 - 8:30pm followed by a meeting and greet reception from 9:00 – 11:00pm. This is an exclusive event.

DATE: Saturday, March 4
LOCATION: 110 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, California 90095
TIME: 7 PM - 11 PM
COST: FREE (Complimentary food and drinks)
WEBSITE: https://goo.gl/gOw7NK
MORE ON THE ARTIST: http://www.BrekanArts.com

Ralph Michael Brekan

Ralph Michael Brekan is recognized for his excellent artwork, having featured his work in twelve cities, seven countries and three continents. Brekan revives the Warhol styled color themes and related aspects which has given him a spot to be recognized globally for his work. Brekan continues the tradition of California Assemblage utilizing recycled theatrical lighting filters, or "gels" as they are called in stagecraft.

http://www.bignetindia.com/breaking-news/announcing-25-years-pop-art-retrospective-ii-tramezzino-cafe-gallery/

Contact
BrekanArts.com
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Tramezzino Cafe and Gallery
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
City Water International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share