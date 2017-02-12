Announcing 25 Years Pop Art Retrospective at II Tramezzino Cafe and Gallery

Il Tramezzino Cafe & Exchange Room Gallery are proud to exhibit 25 years of fine art work and motion picture by Warhol progeny, Ralph Michael Brekan.

--February 2017. Il Tramezzino Cafe & Exchange Room Gallery are proud to exhibit 25 years of fine art work and motion picture by Warhol progeny, Ralph Michael Brekan. Brekan continues the tradition of California Assemblage utilizing reeylced theatrical lighting filters, or "gels" as they are called in stagecraft. The Warhol styled color themes and subject matter has made Brekan's work highly visible in the international art scene. Since 2001, Brekan has exhibited his artwork globally in twelve cities, seven countries, and on three continents. This exclusive engagement offers Los Angeles art lovers the uniques opportunity to sample original artworks from Brekan's impressive 25 year career.This exclusive engagement will feature DJ Buddha Supreme from Truth Seekers Radio (KPFK FM 90.7). A special live performance by SURPRISE artist TBA!All actors, artists and local celebrities are all invited to join me for photo ops on the red carpet from 7:00 - 8:30pm followed by a meeting and greet reception from 9:00 – 11:00pm. This is an exclusive event.: Saturday, March 4: 110 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, California 900957 PM - 11 PM: FREE (Complimentary food and drinks)Ralph Michael Brekan is recognized for his excellent artwork, having featured his work in twelve cities, seven countries and three continents. Brekan revives the Warhol styled color themes and related aspects which has given him a spot to be recognized globally for his work. Brekan continues the tradition of California Assemblage utilizing recycled theatrical lighting filters, or "gels" as they are called in stagecraft.http://www.bignetindia.com/breaking-news/announcing-25-years-pop-art-retrospective-ii-tramezzino-cafe-gallery/