 
News By Tag
* Timid
* I Love You
* Hip-hop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Timid says those three not so little words; "i love you"

Timid's new release is simply titled with the most wanted to hear phrase in any language; "i love you".
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Timid
* I Love You
* Hip-hop

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW YORK - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- From LL Cool J rapping "I Need Love" to Method Man telling Mary J. Blige "You're All I Need" to Common displaying his feelings via word cards on "Come Close", lyrically eloquent professions of love have attempted to describe the depth of that feeling to the muse that inspired them. Timid's new release is simply titled with the most wanted to hear phrase in any language; "i love you". The lyrics vocalize the feeling one has when they are in love and the title is stylized in lowercase to represent a simplistic innocence of that love.

Lyric Excerpt
Timid
You're that
perfect verse over a tight drum and a snare
like Dre said to Syd...you're my air
happiness is ever fleeting but with you I dare
never sleeping on our life I handle with special care
we can be that pair that others are sick of
when they try to keep up with us they give up
we are that harmony to that beat called love
in public in the street we might cut a rug

Timid "i love you" is produced by Taz of Onmugen and is available now on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/i-love-you-single/id120...) and Bandcamp (https://timid.bandcamp.com/track/i-love-you) with other digital outlets coming soon - plus a crowd sourced music video in the works.

About Timid
Timid has received an immensely positive reception on several of the major Hip Hop websites and covered by organizations like Ebony and USAToday. He's had stage stops from New York to Tokyo and television and radio appearances from Washington DC to Australia. Timid has shared the stage with artists such as Travis Barker & DJ AM, Warren G, Paul Wall, Jeru The Damaja, CunninLynguists, A-Alikes, Agallah of Dipset and Pack FM and has worked along with Hip Hop icons like Granddaddy IU, Edo G, Lin Que (X-Clan, MC Lyte) and Domingo. Timid is also a member of the collective known as Team Fearless with veterans like Mikey D (Mikey D & The LA. Posse/Main Source). Along with features and production on releases distributed by legendary Hip Hop label Rawkus Records and Japan's Handcuts Records, Timid is not one to sleep on.

Website: http://www.TimidMc.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/timidmc
Instagram: http://www.instagram/timidmc1

For interview requests contact Head Nod Music at www.HeadNodMusic.com
End
Source:
Email:***@headmusic.com
Tags:Timid, I Love You, Hip-hop
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Head Nod Music News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share