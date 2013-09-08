News By Tag
Timid says those three not so little words; "i love you"
Timid's new release is simply titled with the most wanted to hear phrase in any language; "i love you".
Lyric Excerpt
Timid
You're that
perfect verse over a tight drum and a snare
like Dre said to Syd...you're my air
happiness is ever fleeting but with you I dare
never sleeping on our life I handle with special care
we can be that pair that others are sick of
when they try to keep up with us they give up
we are that harmony to that beat called love
in public in the street we might cut a rug
Timid "i love you" is produced by Taz of Onmugen and is available now on iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/
About Timid
Timid has received an immensely positive reception on several of the major Hip Hop websites and covered by organizations like Ebony and USAToday. He's had stage stops from New York to Tokyo and television and radio appearances from Washington DC to Australia. Timid has shared the stage with artists such as Travis Barker & DJ AM, Warren G, Paul Wall, Jeru The Damaja, CunninLynguists, A-Alikes, Agallah of Dipset and Pack FM and has worked along with Hip Hop icons like Granddaddy IU, Edo G, Lin Que (X-Clan, MC Lyte) and Domingo. Timid is also a member of the collective known as Team Fearless with veterans like Mikey D (Mikey D & The LA. Posse/Main Source). Along with features and production on releases distributed by legendary Hip Hop label Rawkus Records and Japan's Handcuts Records, Timid is not one to sleep on.
Website: http://www.TimidMc.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
Instagram: http://www.instagram/
For interview requests contact Head Nod Music at www.HeadNodMusic.com
