Timid says those three not so little words; "i love you"

-- Fromrapping "" totelling" todisplaying his feelings via word cards on "", lyrically eloquent professions of love have attempted to describe the depth of that feeling to the muse that inspired them.new release is simply titled with the most wanted to hear phrase in any language; "". The lyrics vocalize the feeling one has when they are in love and the title is stylized in lowercase to represent a simplistic innocence of that love.You're thatperfect verse over a tight drum and a snarelike Dre said to Syd...you're my airhappiness is ever fleeting but with you I darenever sleeping on our life I handle with special carewe can be that pair that others are sick ofwhen they try to keep up with us they give upwe are that harmony to that beat called lovein public in the street we might cut a rug" is produced byand is available now on) and) with other digital outlets coming soon - plus a crowd sourced music video in the works.Timid has received an immensely positive reception on several of the major Hip Hop websites and covered by organizations like Ebony and USAToday. He's had stage stops from New York to Tokyo and television and radio appearances from Washington DC to Australia. Timid has shared the stage with artists such as Travis Barker & DJ AM, Warren G, Paul Wall, Jeru The Damaja, CunninLynguists, A-Alikes, Agallah of Dipset and Pack FM and has worked along with Hip Hop icons like Granddaddy IU, Edo G, Lin Que (X-Clan, MC Lyte) and Domingo. Timid is also a member of the collective known as Team Fearless with veterans like Mikey D (Mikey D & The LA. Posse/Main Source). Along with features and production on releases distributed by legendary Hip Hop label Rawkus Records and Japan's Handcuts Records, Timid is not one to sleep on.Website: http://www.TimidMc.comTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/timidmcInstagram: http://www.instagram/timidmc1For interview requests contact Head Nod Music at www.HeadNodMusic.com