Office Expo 2017 Reaches Out To Target Buyers

Being the foremost & flagship show, it promises to bring more focused and potential buyers, this year. The expo is expected to witness more than 20,000 business visitors.
 
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Office Expo 2017 features dedicated sectors for the best technology to give efficient workplace solutions. The show will grab everyone's attention during 22-24 July 2017 at Pragati Maidan, the venue is largest exhibitions and conventions Centre and is located rightly in the heart of India's capital New Delhi. The show will behold established industry players not only from India but also from around the world.

The office expo provides visitors with a unique opportunity to interact with the administrative professionals who influence and make purchasing decisions in their workplace worldwide. Also, for over 100 exhibitors, more than 20,000 quality business visitors are expected at the show to meet their requirements. The show not only witnesses new product launches, but also helps the potential buyers to gain hand-on experience of finished products.

The visitors representing different sectors comprising Architects, Interior Designers, Lighting Consultants, Govt. Bodies, Municipal & Public Offices, CIOs, Facility Managers, IT Managers, Administration Heads, Project Heads, Purchase Heads, Project Management Companies, Corporates & MNCs , BPO & Auditorium Authorities, Upcoming Universities, Schools & other Educational Institutions and many more gives exhibitors right set of circumstances to generate sales lead.

For all this and many more, the venue always play an important role as the exhibitors' convenience, visitors' footfall and business activities depend on the convenience that the selected venue facilitates. Pragati Maidan is India's largest international exhibition center located in the heart of the capital city. The venue offers about 61,290 sqm of covered exhibition space in 16 state-of-the-art halls, besides 10,000 sqm of open display area making it an ideal center for trade exhibitions like this.

