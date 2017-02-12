News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dr. Daniel G. Fuchs represents Koh Samui's Beach Republic at ITB Berlin 2017
Independent Swiss hospitality expert, Dr. Daniel G. Fuchs, is pleased to announce, that he will represent Koh Samui's Beach Republic at ITB Berlin
Beach Republic is offering visitors to Koh Samui an unprecedented choice for luxurious indulgence in elegant settings. Since opening, the hotel has welcomed several thousand guests, who seek an exclusive lifestyle experience with signature suites and rooms.
Beach Republic European Director of Sales and Marketing, Dr. Daniel G. Fuchs, said he was delighted to be announcing the participation of Beach Republic at this year`s ITB, which sets a new benchmark for authentic Thai hospitality on the island. Dr. Fuchs said: "Beach Republic has created a new benchmark in luxury hospitality, pushing the accepted norms and frontiers in the industry. We feel that there is a real demand for high-quality boutique resorts that embrace the essence of Thai hospitality, with uniquely authentic Thai experiences in beachfront locations."
Beach Republic is Koh Samui's original premier beach destination, located at the northern tip of beautiful Lamai beach. Standing apart from the crowd with a unique feel and culture of its very own, Beach Republic is styled as in independent state, and marries a contemporary and hip Mediterranean beach lifestyle with a twist of irreverent fun. The resort comprises the stunning Ocean Club and Restaurant, the indulgent Asian Fusion Spa, and The Residences - a collection of 41 Deluxe Suites, Private Pool Villas, and Private Pool Penthouses.
About Dr. Daniel G. Fuchs:
Born and raised in Switzerland, I emigrated to the US in the early stages of my career. I lived in the US for 10 years were I worked for a large international hotel chain. I started as an F & B Director and worked myself up to become the Vice President of Hotel Operations. Returning back home I taught at a Swiss Hospitality College and on behalf of a large Swiss Bank I managed a financial and operational turn around of several hotels. Later I became Director of two very reputable Swiss Hotel Colleges.
Amidst the Asian crisis I took the opportunity and established a hotel company in Thailand that owned and managed 7 hotels as well as having a large consulting practice. We have been part of Thailand's most prestigious hotel development projects. After selling my company I became Chief Operating Office of a Thai Hotel company. During all this time I taught at some of the most prestigious Thai Universities and engaged in guest speaking and consulting engagement throughout Asia. Today back home in Switzerland I teach at various Universities and consult nationally and internationally.
Contact:
Dr. Daniel G. Fuchs – International Hotel/Tourism Expert
Thoracker 4
8595 Altnau
Switzerland
Website: https://www.danielgfuchs.ch/
http://www.beachrepublic.com/
E-mail: daniel.f@beachrepublic.com
info@danielgfuchs.ch
Contact
Dr. Daniel G. Fuchs
***@danielgfuchs.ch
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse