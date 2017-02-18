 
FREE CityShuttle Finland - HELP Handicap-Veterans-Elders

Sponsor - Donate to 100% FREE Transport to HELP Mobility & Feed-the-Hungry in Refugee Centres.
 
HELSINKI, Finland - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- PinkPanther® 100% FREE CityShuttle Helps Handicap-Vetersns-Elders.
Collects & Delivers surplus food.

Feeds the Poor @ Feeding Centres.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR-on-Wheels)

http://www.traxer.com/csr.html

This is a self-funding project, after an initial launch of one Coach (€100k) to generate Advertising Revenue, to support 10 Coaches during 12-18 months.

Concept of offering a 100% Totally Free CityShuttle Service within Helsinki-Espoo-Vantaa to Handicap-Veterans-Elders, Monday-Friday 0900-2100, to visit Local shops, Medicare, Church, Special Events.

Less Petty Crime by hungry refugees shall alleviate Police action, time & costs.

Collect & Deliver Surplus Food from supermarkets, wholesalers, restaurants to Feeding Centers operated by HurstinApu, Diacor (Romanian-Bulgarian), and by Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa in Helsinki.

Promote Sales.

Remote Control LBS-GPS-GSM Video Advertising Driven to Location.
Operational costs shall be recovered by-;
Unique Business Concept - Mobile Advertising. Interactive as in UK-USA.
Driven to your Target Market. Promote Special Offers.

Please Support - Sponsor - Advertise - Donate!

Donate US$ 10+ Today.

Finland Charity Reg: Nr: 214.099

PayPal: miraculous.trio.grotto@traxer.com

Details: stephenlowefinland@yahoo.com

Stephen Lowe
+358407701234
***@yahoo.com
