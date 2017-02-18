News By Tag
FREE CityShuttle Finland - HELP Handicap-Veterans-Elders
Sponsor - Donate to 100% FREE Transport to HELP Mobility & Feed-the-Hungry in Refugee Centres.
Collects & Delivers surplus food.
Feeds the Poor @ Feeding Centres.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR-on-Wheels)
http://www.traxer.com/
This is a self-funding project, after an initial launch of one Coach (€100k) to generate Advertising Revenue, to support 10 Coaches during 12-18 months.
Concept of offering a 100% Totally Free CityShuttle Service within Helsinki-Espoo-
Less Petty Crime by hungry refugees shall alleviate Police action, time & costs.
Collect & Deliver Surplus Food from supermarkets, wholesalers, restaurants to Feeding Centers operated by HurstinApu, Diacor (Romanian-Bulgarian)
Promote Sales.
Remote Control LBS-GPS-GSM Video Advertising Driven to Location.
Operational costs shall be recovered by-;
Unique Business Concept - Mobile Advertising. Interactive as in UK-USA.
Driven to your Target Market. Promote Special Offers.
Please Support - Sponsor - Advertise - Donate!
Donate US$ 10+ Today.
Finland Charity Reg: Nr: 214.099
PayPal: miraculous.trio.grotto@
Details: stephenlowefinland@
Media Contact
Stephen Lowe
+358407701234
***@yahoo.com
