FREE CityShuttle Finland - HELP Handicap-Veterans-Elders

Sponsor - Donate to 100% FREE Transport to HELP Mobility & Feed-the-Hungry in Refugee Centres.

Media Contact

Stephen Lowe

+358407701234

***@yahoo.com Stephen Lowe+358407701234

End

--Corporate Social ResponsibilityThis is a self-funding project, after an initial launch of one Coach (€100k) to generate Advertising Revenue, to support 10 Coaches during 12-18 months.Concept of offering a 100% Totally Free CityShuttle Service within Helsinki-Espoo-Vantaa to Handicap-Veterans-Elders, Monday-Friday 0900-2100, to visit Local shops, Medicare, Church, Special Events.Less Petty Crime by hungry refugees shall alleviate Police action, time & costs.Collect & Deliver Surplus Food from supermarkets, wholesalers, restaurants to Feeding Centers operated by HurstinApu, Diacor (Romanian-Bulgarian), and by Missionaries of Charity of Mother Teresa in Helsinki.Remote Control LBS-GPS-GSM Video Advertising Driven to Location.Operational costs shall be recovered by-;Unique Business Concept - Mobile Advertising. Interactive as in UK-USA.Driven to your Target Market. Promote Special Offers.Please Support - Sponsor - Advertise - Donate!Donate US$ 10+ Today.Finland Charity Reg: Nr: 214.099