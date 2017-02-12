 
New Real Estate Brokerage Opens to Service San Diego and Big Bear Lake

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- A new real estate brokergae has recently opened to service the needs of both buyers and sellers in the cities of San Diego and Big Bear Lake, CA.  Surf 2 Snow Real Estate was formed to assist owners of and investors in primarily luxury properties and vacation rental investments from "the beach to the mountains",   The unique geography of Southern CA allows its residents to enjoy the best of both worlds.  From surfing in the morning to snowboarding in the afternoon, residents and visitors alike have a wide variety of activities to choose from and where better to do so than the luxurious beach communities of La Jolla, Del Mar, and Solana Beach or the pristine beauty of Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Many of the homeowners in San Diego are also owners in Big Bear Lake and vice versa.  Many of these owners/investors rent out their second homes as vacation rental properties. The broker/owners of Surf 2 Snow Real Estate also own both San DIego and Big Bear real estate (as well as Texas, Florida, and Hawaii) and fully understand the complexities of both primary ownership and second home/vacation rental properties.

To contact an agent regarding primary homes or vacation rentals in San Diego or Big Bear Lake, visit https://bigbearteam.com or call 909-521-0330.

Source:Surf 2 Snow Real Estate
