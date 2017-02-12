News By Tag
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices: Clearing Dark Clouds of Pain
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
On the basis of product types, NPWT devices are classified as standalone, portable, and disposable devices, each with a very specific application. Standalone NPWT devices are mains-operated, used in hospitals for acute traumatic bed-ridden patients, and are exorbitantly priced. These devices have a stronghold in the market, with major growth expected in the near future. This is attributed to decreasing prices and rapid surge in accident victims worldwide. The 2013 World Health Organization Status Report on Road Safety estimated that approximately 1.24 million deaths occur annually due to road traffic crashes. Portable and disposable devices are beneficial for ambulatory patients, with a stipulated timeline of use making them a preferred choice in home-setting treatments. Portable and disposable negative pressure wound therapy devices have drastically reduced hospital in-patient stay, related expenses, and lower incidence of related hospital-induced diseases. Various features such as lightweight, ease of use, cost-effectiveness of these disposable devices make them highly sought after by out-patient population.
Negative pressure wound therapy devices getting smarter
Smart-enabled NPWT devices have opened a plethora of possibilities in healthcare, significantly elderly patients. The conventional NPWT setup once implemented will transform into a mobile device with a modem, automated through cloud-services enabling continuous real-time monitoring and periodic notifications to caregivers. It would help track usage, provide technical support and maintain documentation for reimbursement thus reducing the enormity of the treatment in terms of time, cost and enhancing effective, cohesive care. Though in the nascent stage, SWAN-iCARE is a project currently in the research phase. The product is an automated wearable negative pressure device that constantly monitors and administers personalized management of chronic wounds, mainly diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers`.
Big wheels of the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market
Smith and Nephew, Acelity, Conva Tec Inc, Medela, Molnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartman AG, Coloplast Corp are among the leading players in the NPWT devices market. Kinetic Concepts, now acquired by Acelity, was among the pioneers in the NPWT devices market in the U.S. In 2012, Smith and Nephew spearheaded innovation introducing disposable NPWT devices, which are cost-effective;
