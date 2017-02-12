News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Filmmaker Releases Documentary on Depression in Grand Fashion
The event will feature the documentary Pressure produced by Berry which follows the stories of various subjects, including himself, as they deal with depression on a daily basis giving an in depth window into the day and the life of those affected. "I didn't want to just show a movie. I wanted to create an event that would have a greater impact which is why I chose to do a Dinner and a Movie" says Berry.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimate that there are 350 million people worldwide who suffer from depression. Berry, who also has a motivational speaking platform, is very familiar with the effects of this illness that affects so many but is discussed so infrequently. He has suffered from depression since the early 1990's. It wasn't until his bout with depression led him down a suicidal path that he decided to seek help and vowed to assist others in similar situations.
The event will host upwards of 300 guests and include dinner, a special viewing of the documentary, entertainment and more. Tickets are $50.00 per person and proceeds will directly benefit individuals suffering from depression. Ticket information and updates can be found athttp://www.releasingthepressure.com/
ABOUT MIKE BERRY
Mike Berry is a writer, filmmaker and motivational speaker located in Ohio. Discovering that his life was spiraling into a dangerous downward path at an early age, Berry turned to the arts as a way of channeling his energy. His various accomplishments include recording a Top 100 Billboard Album and a Top 20 Billboard single as a rapper under the stage name of Big Gank, being one of the first unsigned artists to tour with MTV's Rock-the-Vote campaign. In 2011, he began producing and directing award-winning screenplays including If You Knew Better, You'd Do Better, Banger and the TV Pilot, 3rd Floor West. Most recently, he re-launched his highly acclaimed novel The Dangerous Times through Oasis Publishing.
Having been diagnosed with depression early in life, Berry is committed to using his creative talents to assist others also suffering from this aliment. Berry founded The Release the Pressure foundation in 2016, a non-profit organization created to bring awareness and support to individuals suffering from depression. Coupled with his motivational speaking platform, Berry has vowed to assist as many as he can to seek the needed help to live a fulfilling life.
ABOUT SKIP THOMAS PRODUCTIONS
Established in 2012, based in Cleveland, Ohio, Skip Thomas Productions has produced a number of films including Secrets; If You Knew Better, You'd Do Better; Banger; Pressure, as well as a television pilot titled 3rd Floor West. CEO Mike Berry and COO Tina Hobbs are both products of Cleveland's inner city with a passion for giving back to their community.
Contact
Tina Hobbs
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse