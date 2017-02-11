News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Liberti, an Eco-Fashion Handcrafted Jewelry Brand, Heads to Hollywood
Denver-Based Eco-Fashion Brand Announces its Second Pop-Up Location at the Hollywood & Highland Center
Madison & Mulholland's mission is to champion small businesses and entrepreneurs. Liberti is a great example of an emerging brand that will be showcased in the new Celebrity Gift Bag Pop-UP Kiosk. The new shop presents products that have been in the hands of nominees from film, T.V. and music awards and to offer these special products to consumers.
Pop-up retail formats are temporary stores that showcase a brand for anywhere from one day to 120 days, reflecting a new trend in consumer shopping. Offering limited edition items for a limited time allows brands to generate interest and a sense of urgency among shoppers. "The pop-up space is one of discovery and we have found this to be a great opportunity to share our unique jewelry and story behind the brand and we think our product and message will resonate with Hollywood," stated Pamela Norton, founder of Liberti.
"Today you are competing with consumers who are spending split seconds liking a picture but not spending the time to learn what went into making that product," Norton continues. "This pop-up opportunity is a great chance to give brands like Liberti and other emerging designers the ability to feature their products to touch and feel and learn more about the importance of handcrafted eco-conscious products made in the U.S.A."
This is Liberti's second pop-up shop location that gives the sustainable fashion brand a chance to share its mission and allows consumers to experience the products first-hand and better understand the value in supporting socially conscious brands from America. Liberti's first pop-up store at Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree, Colo. was met with an extremely positive response. The eco-friendly jewelry brand that supports resettled refugees with each of its sales, is looking forward to sharing its collections with shoppers in California. To learn more or shop online with Liberti, visit www.libertiusa.com.
###
ABOUT LIBERTI
Founded in 2015 in Denver, Colo., Liberti is a mission-inspired lifestyle brand creating exquisite jewelry with a meaningful impact. Each Liberti collection is unique, modern, and versatile, inspired by America's stand for freedom and her natural beauty. From subtle dainty classics to bold icons, the collections are as captivating as the stories behind them. All aspects of Liberti's business - including manufacturing, operations and product sourcing - is based in the U.S., and every purchase made has a direct impact toward supporting resettled refugees, providing them with access to career-building opportunities and trade training that lasts a lifetime. To learn more, visit libertiusa.com and connect with Liberti @libertiusa on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest or Twitter.
Contact
Michelle Ellis
***@ellis-comms.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse