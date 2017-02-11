News By Tag
Update report on congestion in the Texas Panhandle
The Texas Panhandle is seeing rapid wind development, as well as extensive transmission development and a possible connection to Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L).
In light of this growth, LCG is conducting ongoing modeling of the Panhandle region of Texas and is offering an 2017 UPDATE to last year's extensive ERCOT Panhandle Renewable Energy Zone Outlook.
For more in depth analysis, LCG can provide tailored datasets, such as individualized generator performance, hourly LMPs, Congestion Revenue Rights (CRRs), and much more.
Our data is crunched using 5-minute dispatch and the industry's most sophisticated and long-standing electricity model, the UPLAN Network Power Model. We continuously sustain the most up-to-date information on every detail of the Texas grid, from transmission upgrades to gas prices, weather patterns, and more.
About LCG Consulting:
Silicon Valley-based LCG Consulting has been modeling electricity for more than 30 years. In that time, energy market participants and research institutions across the United States and internationally have relied on our models for every type of application, from electricity trading, plant siting, asset valuation, and testimony support.
If you are interested in more information on LCG's products and services, please contact us at julie.chien@
